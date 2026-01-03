‘You are literally the it in Blinkit’: Woman delighted by New Year surprise from delivery app

A New Year delivery from Blinkit turned into a heartwarming moment for a customer after a small surprise inside the delivery bag caught her attention. A woman named Geet shared a short video online showing a Blinkit delivery bag along with the items she had ordered. What made the clip special was an unexpected New Year gift tucked inside. A woman was delighted after Blinkit included a personalised New Year token in her order.(Instagram/geet_aqua)

Geet revealed that along with her groceries she received a quirky keychain as a New Year token. The text printed on the keychain read, “I’m the it in the Blinkit.” The simple but playful message immediately stood out to her and set the tone for what followed.

A note that made the difference

Along with the keychain, Geet also showed a note that appeared to be the real highlight of the delivery. The note read, “You’re the kind of customer we brag about in meetings. The rare 0.1% who’ve supported us like no other. Here’s a keychain to someone who feels like family. You are literally the ‘it’ in Blinkit. Happy New Year.”

In her video, Geet reflected on how such a small and unexpected gesture brought genuine happiness. She noted that thoughtful touches like these make customers feel valued and remembered, especially during festive occasions such as the New Year.

Take a look here at the clip:

Social media reactions pour in

The clip quickly found an audience online and has amassed more than 188,000 views so far. Viewers were quick to react, sharing their delight at the brand’s personalised approach. One user commented, “This is so heartwarming.” Another wrote, “OMG it is so cute.” A third reaction read, “Wow you’re so lucky,” while another viewer added, “I also want this cute little keychain.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)