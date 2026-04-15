Gurgaon couple breaks down monthly expenses with ₹37,000 rent

A Gurgaon-based couple has broken down their monthly expenses, sparking a discussion about the cost of living in India's second largest IT hub. Anushka, a small business owner, shared an Instagram video where she revealed how she and her husband spend their money. The couple pays ₹37,000 as rent for their 2BHK in Gurgaon (Instagram/@kokoroliving_byanushka)

“We are a married couple living in Gurgaon and this is how much we spend in a month,” she said. “We are both working,” she clarified in the comments section.

Rent and other expenses Anushka said that she and her husband pay ₹37,000 as rent in Gurgaon for a semi-furnished 2BHK. This figure includes maintenance charges for their two-bedroom, hall and kitchen unit.

(Also read: Not just rent: Gurgaon woman reveals hidden monthly costs of living as a couple in city)

They employ a maid for cleaning, who charges ₹2,500 per month. Next, a good chunk of their income goes towards groceries — “for groceries, we pay ₹10,000 to 15,000 per month,” Anushka said.

Car fuel expenses come anywhere between ₹6,000 to 8,000 for the Gurgaon-based couple. “For utilities, we pay ₹5,600,” said Anushka. Their utilities include things like electricity bill and WiFi.