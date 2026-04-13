Not just rent: Gurgaon woman reveals hidden monthly costs of living as a couple in city

A Gurgaon-based woman has sparked a conversation online after sharing a detailed breakdown of her monthly household expenses as part of a married couple living in the city. The video, posted on Instagram by Anushka, highlights the often overlooked costs of urban living and has resonated with many viewers navigating similar financial realities. A woman detailed her household budget in Gurgaon. (Instagram/kokoroliving_byanushka)

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In the clip, Anushka says, “We are a married couple living in Gurgaon and this is how much we spend in a month. Hum ek 2BHK semi-furnished flat mein rehte hain and for this, we pay 37,000 per month with maintenance.” She further explains that the couple spends “2,500 to our cleaning maid” and “10,000 to 15,000 per month” on groceries.

Breaking down other recurring costs, she adds, “Car fueling ke liye we pay anywhere between 6,000 to 8,000. For utilities, we pay 5,600.” The couple also spends on lifestyle and discretionary items. “We did online and offline shopping this month and in total we paid 10,000. For outside food, we pay anywhere between 4,000 to 5,000,” she says, concluding, “Here is our total sum of the expenses, ₹75 to 80K.”

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The video was shared with the caption, “How much does it actually cost to live in Gurgaon? We did the math… and the result shocked us.”

Watch the clip here: