‘Mere paas Canva hai’: Street vendor turns down woman’s offer to redesign signage

A street food vendor has become the face of ‘savage comebacks’ after he turned down a woman’s offer to redesign his stall signage. In a video that has gone massively viral online, the vendor told the woman that he did not need her help as he had Canva. A street vendor's savage reply goes viral after a woman offers design help. (Instagram/@bearded.bhatia)

What the video shows The video begins with a woman standing at the food vendor’s makeshift stall. She tells the vendor that she has not received her salary for five months and offers to redesign his stall signage.

“Bhaiya paanch mahine se meri salary nahi aayi hai. Hum mein se kisi ki bhi. Aap batao, aapke liye ye design kar dun main?” the woman says, pointing to an old-fashioned sign advertising the vendor’s menu.

“Nahi, mere paas Canva hai (No, I have Canva),” the vendor replies, implying that he did not need to pay her as he could redesign the sign for free on Canva.

Canva is a free to use online graphic design tool. It is not clear whether the video is promotional content for Canva.

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle @bearded.bhatia with the caption: “Pehle hi aura 0 tha ab toh negative me chala gaya. Ghar ghar mein Canva.”