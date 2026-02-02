‘Mere paas Canva hai’: Street vendor turns down woman’s offer to redesign signage
A street food vendor has become the face of ‘savage comebacks’ after he turned down a woman’s offer to redesign his stall signage.
A street food vendor has become the face of ‘savage comebacks’ after he turned down a woman’s offer to redesign his stall signage. In a video that has gone massively viral online, the vendor told the woman that he did not need her help as he had Canva.
What the video shows
The video begins with a woman standing at the food vendor’s makeshift stall. She tells the vendor that she has not received her salary for five months and offers to redesign his stall signage.
“Bhaiya paanch mahine se meri salary nahi aayi hai. Hum mein se kisi ki bhi. Aap batao, aapke liye ye design kar dun main?” the woman says, pointing to an old-fashioned sign advertising the vendor’s menu.
“Nahi, mere paas Canva hai (No, I have Canva),” the vendor replies, implying that he did not need to pay her as he could redesign the sign for free on Canva.
Canva is a free to use online graphic design tool. It is not clear whether the video is promotional content for Canva.
The video was shared on Instagram by the handle @bearded.bhatia with the caption: “Pehle hi aura 0 tha ab toh negative me chala gaya. Ghar ghar mein Canva.”
Watch the clip below:
Since being shared online one day ago, the video has blown up on Instagram. It has collected over 27.6 million views and more than a million ‘likes’.
Canva itself replied to the video with a fire emoji and “FAAAAAAAAA”.
“This one video vs the whole campaign that Canva ran,” wrote one person in the comments section.
“Har Ghar Canva Yojna,” another quipped.
“Bhai promotion ke paise maang (Get paid for the promotion),” a user advised. “Savage AF,” another said.
“Life of a graphic designer,” rued one viewer.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Writer and editor with a sharp eye for all things trending and viral. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with her cats and a good book.