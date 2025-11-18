Is Canva down? Designing platform affected by Cloudfare outage

Popular graphic design platform Canva was down on Tuesday after a technical issue at Cloudflare took down several other websites, including X (formerly Twitter). Canva was down on Tuesday.(Unsplash)

“Our CDN provider Cloudflare is having issues resulting in Canva being unable to load for some users. Please refer to https://www.cloudflarestatus.com/,” Canva said on its status page.

Notably, many other sites, including X (formerly Twitter), ChatGPT, League of Legends, Perplexity and LetterboxD faced issues due to the outage, Downdetector showed.

Check latest updates related to Cloudfare outage here.

Canva down: When will services resume?

Canva said on its status page that some users were not able to load the site due to the issue at Cloudfare. The services for the graphic design platform are expected to resume fully only after the issue at Cloudfare is fixed.

Meanwhile, Cloudfare said in a statement, “Cloudflare is experiencing an internal service degradation. Some services may be intermittently impacted. We are focused on restoring service. We will update as we are able to remediate. More updates to follow shortly.”

In its latest update, it said that it was “seeing services recover, but customers may continue to observe higher-than-normal error rates as we continue remediation efforts,”

Canva down: Netizens flock to X

One user wrote on X, “Canva is down and im trying to finish a ppt for a presentation tomorrow!!!!”

Another said, “twitter down. canva down. the world is FINALLY ending”.