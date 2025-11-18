Search
Tue, Nov 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

X, OpenAI, Canva: Full list of websites hit by Cloudflare outage

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Nov 18, 2025 07:31 pm IST

Cloudflare suffered an outage on Tuesday, disrupting services for thousands of users across websites that rely on the company’s network infrastructure.

Representational image.(Unsplash)
“We are seeing services recover, but customers may continue to observe higher-than-normal error rates as we continue remediation efforts,” said Cloudflare in a statement.

“Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which impacts multiple customers: Widespread 500 errors, Cloudflare Dashboard and API also failing. We are working to understand the full impact and mitigate this problem. More updates to follow shortly,” it said earlier.

Also Read | Is X down right now? Users report issues amid Cloudflare, OpenAI outages

Follow here for live updates on Cloudflare outage

Here's a list of websites affected:

• X (formerly Twitter)

• OpenAI / ChatGPT

• League of Legends

• Spotify

• Canva

• Perplexity

• Gemini

• Grindr

• LetterboxD

• Truth Social

• Indeed

• Character.ai

• Zoom

• Ikea


Follow Us On