X, OpenAI, Canva: Full list of websites hit by Cloudflare outage

Cloudflare suffered an outage on Tuesday, disrupting services for thousands of users across websites that rely on the company’s network infrastructure. Representational image.(Unsplash)

“We are seeing services recover, but customers may continue to observe higher-than-normal error rates as we continue remediation efforts,” said Cloudflare in a statement.

“Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which impacts multiple customers: Widespread 500 errors, Cloudflare Dashboard and API also failing. We are working to understand the full impact and mitigate this problem. More updates to follow shortly,” it said earlier.

Follow here for live updates on Cloudflare outage

Here's a list of websites affected:

• X (formerly Twitter)

• OpenAI / ChatGPT

• League of Legends

• Spotify

• Canva

• Perplexity

• Gemini

• Grindr

• LetterboxD

• Truth Social

• Indeed

• Character.ai

• Zoom

• Ikea



