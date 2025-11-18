Cloudflare down Live Updates: Firm assessing impact; Spotify, Canva, Trump's Truth Social also hit
Cloufdare down Live Updates: Users have been witnessing issues across popular platforms like Gemini, Uber, Canva and X, with Cloudfare services currently down. The cybersecurity firm has also acknowledged the outage and is working to understand its impact.
Cloudflare down Live Updates: It has been over one hour since worldwide cloud network Cloudfare's massive outage began, impacting several platforms including OpenAI, Gemini, Peplexity, Uber, Spotify, Truth Social and Canva, among others. Cloudfare has servers across the world and provides services to several popular websites and online platforms.
How many sites are hit? While there is no exact number of online platforms affected due to the outage, some big names like OpenAI, Letterboxd, Perplexity, Canva and Uber are among them.
Cloudfare issues statement: In a statement, Cloudfare acknowledged the widespread outage and said they were working to understand its impact. “Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which impacts multiple customers: Widespread 500 errors, Cloudflare Dashboard and API also failing," the statement read.
X users report issues: Just like many other platforms, services on X are also affected due to the outage. While the social media platform was briefly restored for some, many users continued to report glitches.
Some services disabled for UK: Amid the ongoing outage, Cloudfare has said that had to temporarily disable certain services for users in the UK. “We have made changes that have allowed Cloudflare Access and WARP to recover. Error levels for Access and WARP users have returned to pre-incident rates. We have re-enabled WARP access in London,” the company wrote on its status page.
With many users across platforms seeing glitches due to the Cloudfare outage, a spokesperson of the company seems to have commented on what caused the issues. "We saw a spike in unusual traffic to one of Cloudflare's services beginning at 11.20am. That caused some traffic passing through Cloudflare's network to experience errors," a spokesperson was quoted as saying by the Guardian.
Amid the ongoing outage, a spokesperson of the firm told the Guardian that there were some "elevated errors" across some Cloudfare plaforms even as operations ran normally on others.
With the Cloudfare outage persisting, some other prominent platforms like Truth Social, Google, ChatGPT and YouTube are also facing issues, according to DownDetector.
Cloudflare said it had to temporarily disable certain services for United Kingdom users.
“We have made changes that have allowed Cloudflare Access and WARP to recover. Error levels for Access and WARP users have returned to pre-incident rates. We have re-enabled WARP access in London,” the company wrote on its status page. “We are continuing to work toward restoring other services.”
Here is the list of websites that are affected by Cloudfare outage:
• X (formerly Twitter)
• ChatGPT
• League of Legends
• Spotify
• Canva
• Perplexity
• Gemini
• Grindr
• LetterboxD
In its latest update, Cloudfare said, "We are continuing working on restoring service for application services customers."
Notably, the outage has affected several platforms including ChatGPT, Gemini, Peplexity, Uber and Canva, among others.
Popular graphic design platform Canva was down on Tuesday after a technical issue at Cloudflare took down several other websites, including X (formerly Twitter).
Reacting to the massive outage, Cloudfare issued a statement this evening acknowledging the glitch. "Widespread 500 errors, Cloudflare Dashboard and API also failing," the firm said, adding it was trying to assess the impact.
Several platforms are experiencing problems in India amid the Cloudfare outage. DownDetector, used to track which sites are facing issues, is also not opening in India for many users. The same issue is appearing for many on X too as feeds are not loading.
Not just AI platforms like OpenAI and Gemini, some other popular platforms like Perplexity, GrindR and Spotify are also reportedly down. Some other sites are League of Legends, Canva, and LetterboxD.
Check full list of sites here.
While Cloudfare acknowledged issues with the system, it didn't provide any reasoning as to what may have caused them. "Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which impacts multiple customers: Widespread 500 errors, Cloudflare Dashboard and API also failing," the statement read, adding that they were working on resolving it.
Amid the ongoing Cloudfare outage, some X users also reported issues. According to DownDetector, complaints with the social media platform peaked at 5:09 pm, with over 11,000 reports.
Popular designing platform Canva also joined the list of sites facing issues due to the Cloudfare outage. Cloudfare is the CDN provider for the platform, Canva said in a statement, adding that was resulting in Canva not loading for some users.
"Please refer to https://www.cloudflarestatus.com/,” Canva said on its status page.
OpenAI, Gemini, Peplexity, Uber, Canva and Letterboxd are among online platforms that are hit due to the Cloudfare outage. Cloudflare is a company that provides services designed to improve the performance, security, and reliability of websites and online services.