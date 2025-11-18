Cloudflare down Live Updates: Firm assessing impact; Spotify, Canva, Trump's Truth Social also hit

How many sites are hit? While there is no exact number of online platforms affected due to the outage, some big names like OpenAI, Letterboxd, Perplexity, Canva and Uber are among them.

Cloudfare issues statement: In a statement, Cloudfare acknowledged the widespread outage and said they were working to understand its impact. “Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which impacts multiple customers: Widespread 500 errors, Cloudflare Dashboard and API also failing," the statement read.

X users report issues: Just like many other platforms, services on X are also affected due to the outage. While the social media platform was briefly restored for some, many users continued to report glitches.

Some services disabled for UK: Amid the ongoing outage, Cloudfare has said that had to temporarily disable certain services for users in the UK. “We have made changes that have allowed Cloudflare Access and WARP to recover. Error levels for Access and WARP users have returned to pre-incident rates. We have re-enabled WARP access in London,” the company wrote on its status page.