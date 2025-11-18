Search
Tue, Nov 18, 2025
Is X down right now? Users report issues amid Cloudflare, OpenAI outages

X global outage: Users of social media platform X on Tuesday reported increased issues on DownDetector, aligning with Cloudflare's network problems.

Social media platform X saw a rise in user-reported issues on DownDetector on Tuesday, coinciding with Cloudflare's network problems, affecting sites including Trump's Truth Social. (REUTERS)
Is Cloudflare down?

Additionally, President Donald Trump's Truth Social platform was one of the websites impacted by the Cloudflare disruptions. Several websites, including OpenAI, displayed generic warnings such as “Please unblock challenges.cloudflare.com to proceed,” which prevent access to ChatGPT.

As the interruption spread to other websites that depend on Cloudflare's infrastructure services, visitors encountered a “internal server error on Cloudflare's network” and were instructed to “please try again in a few minutes.”

Cloudflare issues

Cloudflare's support site provider started “experiencing issues” at roughly 6:00 AM ET. Elon Musk's social media platform began experiencing issues, while prominent video games like League of Legends reported problems via downdetector.

Cloudflare claims that its workers are “continuing to investigate this issue” as of 7:03 AM ET, despite the fact that even its status page appears to be malfunctioning and losing its CSS design.

Cloudflare issues statement

The cybersecurity and internet technology firm stated on its status page, “Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which potentially impacts multiple customers.” It further said that more details will be provided as more information becomes available.

News / World News / US News / Is X down right now? Users report issues amid Cloudflare, OpenAI outages
