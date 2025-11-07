Elon Musk's new Tesla pay package could hit $1 trillion: What is his net worth?

Elon Musk has once again made headlines for his potential entry into uncharted financial territory. At a Tesla shareholders' meeting Thursday, a $1 trillion pay package was approved for Musk amid concerns that he may leave the company if it is not approved. The approval of the $1 trillion pay package could make Elon Musk the world's first trillionaire. (AFP)

Subject to fulfilment of targets set at the shareholder's meeting, Musk's pay could reach up to $1 trillion in salary and shares. Early October, his estimated net worth now hit USD 500 billion. And now, Musk could become the world’s first trillionaire thanks to an unprecedented compensation package at Tesla.

Read More: Musk vs Bezos payouts: Tesla CEO to get $1 trillion; how much Amazon boss gets

What is Musk's net worth?

Musk is the co-founder of seven companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, and the artificial intelligence startup xAI. His ventures in space, technology, and AI make up the bulk of his estimated fortune

According to Tesla’s 2025 proxy statement, Musk owns about 12% of Tesla. He also owns an estimated 42% stake in SpaceX, which is valued at around $400 billion as of August 2025

Musk's venture with Twitter, now X, which he merged with xAI in March 2025, is now valued at $113 billion, including debt, Forbes reported.

Musk's start-up, The Boring Company and brain implant outfit Neuralink have approximately $2 billion worth of private investors combined.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk’s net worth declined from its December 2024 peak(when he surpassed US$400 billion for the first time)to approximately US$363 billion by mid-2025, entailing his tumultuous political exit.

However, come October, Forbes' valuation of Musk was estimated at $501.7 billion.”

Read More: Elon Musk salary update: How much will Tesla CEO make after pay package vote?

Deal that could pay up to $1 trillion in stock

Tesla's new “pay package” for Musk, essentially an incentive scheme that, if Musk meets highly ambitious performance targets, could award him shares worth up to US $1 trillion over the next decade.

AP reported that to unlock the full payout, Tesla must grow its market value to $8.5 trillion, deliver 20 million vehicles annually within 10 years, and launch 1 million humanoid robots and robotaxis.

Musk's current net worth is in the region of half a trillion dollars. Musk is already among history’s richest individuals. The latest move by Tesla may propel it into a trillion-dollar class