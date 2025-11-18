Cloudflare down for several users globally; OpenAI, Perplexity among websites affected

Cloudflare suffered an outage on Tuesday, disrupting services for thousands of users across websites that rely on the company’s network infrastructure.
“Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which impacts multiple customers: Widespread 500 errors, Cloudflare Dashboard and API also failing. We are working to understand the full impact and mitigate this problem. More updates to follow shortly,” said Cloudflare in a statement.
Open AI, Perplexity, Chat GPT, X and Gemini are some of the websites affected by the outage.