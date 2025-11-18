Cloudflare down for several users globally; OpenAI, Perplexity among websites affected

Cloudflare suffered an outage on Tuesday, disrupting services for thousands of users across websites that rely on the company’s network infrastructure. Cloudflare blocks AI crawlers; Safeguards publishers

“Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which impacts multiple customers: Widespread 500 errors, Cloudflare Dashboard and API also failing. We are working to understand the full impact and mitigate this problem. More updates to follow shortly,” said Cloudflare in a statement.

Open AI, Perplexity, Chat GPT, X and Gemini are some of the websites affected by the outage.