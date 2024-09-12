Microsoft 365 down for thousands of users, Downdetector shows

Microsoft's suite of productivity software was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. The Microsoft 365 website on a laptop arranged in New York, US, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)

This comes nearly two months after a faulty software update from cybersecurity services provider CrowdStrike affected nearly 8.5 million Windows devices, crippling operations across industries ranging from airlines and banks to healthcare.

"We're investigating an issue where users may be unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services," the Windows parent said in a post on X.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to queries on the nature and cause of the outage and when it expects a recovery, but its Azure cloud platform said on X it was probing customer reports of a potential issue connecting Microsoft's services from AT&T networks.

The telecom operator did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

There were nearly 23,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft 365, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

More than 4,000 users also reported issues related to Microsoft Teams.

