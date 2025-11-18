Cloudfare, X, major websites hit by global internet outage: What we know so far

Apart from X, several major websites, including ChatGPT, Letterboxd, Perplexity, Canva and Uber were those affected.
Several websites and internet applications, including X, OpenAI's ChatGPT and Cloudfare, was down for thousands of users globally amid a massive outage.
X, the microblogging platform owned by Elon Musk, suffered a global disruption, leaving thousands of users, including those in India, unable to load posts and feed. Apart from X, several major websites, including ChatGPT, Letterboxd, Perplexity, Canva and Uber were those affected. The massive outage is believed to have originated from Cloudflare, which also impacted several other services.
Here are the latest updates on the massive technical outage:
In a statement, Cloudfare said, “We are seeing services recover, but customers may continue to observe higher-than-normal error rates as we continue remediation efforts.”
There were more than 5,600 reports of issues with X as of 5:20 pm, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages.
Several users took to other social media platforms to report the widespread disruption. Over 1300 users in India also reported outages on the microblogging site.