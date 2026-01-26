Gurgaon CEO upgraded to business class mid-flight after woman swaps seats: 'She came and asked'

Female friendships are often discussed, but a Gurgaon entrepreneur recently shared how he experienced their charm firsthand when he was upgraded to business class mid-air because of them. Singh was originally seated in economy class on the Singapore-Delhi flight. (@jasveer10/X)

What began as an ordinary journey became a story about friendship and a little bit of luck at 35,000 feet.

In a post on X, Jasveer Singh, co-founder and CEO of a dating app, explained what happened on board.

“Got upgraded to business class mid-air by a lady passenger on my Singapore to Delhi flight,” the caption of the post reads.

Mid-air seat swap: According to the post, Singh was seated in economy class when a woman approached him around ten minutes after the flight had taken off.

She politely asked if he would be willing to switch seats with her. She had noticed her friend sitting next to him and wanted to sit beside her.

At first, it sounded like a simple seat swap between two economy passengers. However, there was an unexpected twist. The woman’s original seat was not in economy; it was in business class.

What followed was a sudden upgrade, complete with extra legroom, wider seats, and a luxury flying experience that Singh had not planned for.

“Girls' friendship is next level!” the caption of the post adds.

