Indian man in Tokyo helps injured elderly Japanese local, refuses money: 'Koi dekh tak nahi raha tha'

A raw and emotional video shared by an Indian man living in Tokyo has gone viral online, after he spoke about helping an elderly Japanese man who was injured near a metro station. Rohan Ranaa, an Indian man from Uttarakhand, shared a video describing the incident. (@rohanranaa/Instagram)

The video has struck a chord with Instagram users and started wider conversations about humanity.

Rohan Ranaa, an Indian man from Uttarakhand and the founder of Trend Layer, shared a video describing the incident.

Indian man helps injured elderly man: According to Ranaa, he and his friend were on their way to catch the metro in Tokyo when they noticed an elderly Japanese man lying on the road.

The man appeared to have fallen badly and was bleeding. Although several people were present at the spot, no one had stepped in at that time.

“Koi dekh tak nahi raha tha unhe (No one looked at him),” he adds.

Ranaa said they stopped immediately. Together, they helped the elderly man stand up and checked his injuries.

“Dekha toh blood nikal raha tha fir maine bandage lagaya (I saw the blood and bandaged him),” he adds.

Once things settled, the elderly man tried to offer him ₹5,000 as a gesture of thanks. Ranaa refused to accept it, saying it felt wrong to take money for helping someone who was hurt.

“Desh kitta bhi agee nikal jaye agar tumhare pass Sanskar nahi hai na to bekar hai,” he further adds.

When the elderly man asked him where he was from, Ranaa's reply was simple. He said he is from India, and said the moment filled him with pride.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.