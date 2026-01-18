'I’ve grown tired of the US': American man considers moving to Delhi for a new life

A Reddit post by an American man thinking about leaving the United States and moving to Delhi has sparked discussion online about life, culture, and starting fresh in another country. The man described himself as a white American in his mid-30s who retired early from the TV industry. (Pexels/Representational Image)

In his Reddit post, the man claimed he is a white American in his mid-30s who has retired early from the television industry after a period of good fortune.

He explained that he had grown tired of life in the US and the many issues he saw around him. Looking for a change, he began wondering if India, especially Delhi, could offer him a better and more fulfilling life.

Desire to live in Delhi: The Redditor shared that Indian culture already played a role in his life.

Indian food was something he deeply enjoyed, and his company employed many Indian professionals. Because of this, he felt a sense of connection with the country.

“I love Indian food, Indian women, and I own a company with many Indian employees right now,” the post adds.

In the post, he openly asked whether it was realistic to expect a good life in Delhi as a foreigner. According to him, cultural acceptance is one of his biggest concerns.