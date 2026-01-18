'I’ve grown tired of the US': American man considers moving to Delhi for a new life
An American man recently shared in a Reddit post his love for Indian food and his desire to move to Delhi.
A Reddit post by an American man thinking about leaving the United States and moving to Delhi has sparked discussion online about life, culture, and starting fresh in another country.
In his Reddit post, the man claimed he is a white American in his mid-30s who has retired early from the television industry after a period of good fortune.
He explained that he had grown tired of life in the US and the many issues he saw around him. Looking for a change, he began wondering if India, especially Delhi, could offer him a better and more fulfilling life.
Desire to live in Delhi:
The Redditor shared that Indian culture already played a role in his life.
Indian food was something he deeply enjoyed, and his company employed many Indian professionals. Because of this, he felt a sense of connection with the country.
“I love Indian food, Indian women, and I own a company with many Indian employees right now,” the post adds.
In the post, he openly asked whether it was realistic to expect a good life in Delhi as a foreigner. According to him, cultural acceptance is one of his biggest concerns.
Reddit reacts:
Reddit users reacted with a mix of curiosity, encouragement, and caution. Many users said they understood his frustration with life in the US and praised him for thinking about moving to Delhi.
One of the users commented, “You'll not remain white in this Delhi's AQI.”
A second user commented, “Live temporarily for a year, then decide. One year shows you all seasons - and the worst of it.”
A third user commented, “If you wanna enjoy culture, choose another city. In Delhi, you will get hazardous air quality, thugs on the street, and overall bad vibes.”
“If you wish to reduce your lifespan, sure. But at least the food is great,” another user commented.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)