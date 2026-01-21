Aizawl-Guwahati train travellers tie up trash bags in each coach, video wows internet: ‘Northeast is way ahead’

We often see garbage thrown on train floors, leaving coaches dirty and unpleasant. But passengers on the Aizawl-Guwahati route set a very different example of civic sense by neatly bagging their waste and keeping the coaches clean without any reminders. A traveller (@daily.passenger) recently shared his experience of the journey from Aizawl to Guwahati. (@daily.passenger/Instagram)

A traveller (@daily.passenger) recently shared his experience of the journey from Aizawl to Guwahati.

Sharing the video on Instagram, he highlighted how people in the North East do not require any reminders or rules to keep trains clean, as they naturally take care of public spaces.

“I was on a train from Aizawl to Guwahati, and one thing immediately stood out…,” the caption of the post reads.

Also Read: ‘Punched me, then drove away laughing’: Northeastern man faces racist assault in Bengaluru's HSR Layout Civic sense sets example: In the video, passengers are seen sitting with their waste neatly tied in small bags and hung beside their seats.

“No announcements. No instructions from the railways. Just a habit. All the plastic wrappers are tied neatly instead of being thrown on the floor,” the post adds.

The traveller noted that this small act spoke volumes about the civic sense and respect for public property among people in the North East.

“This wasn’t cleanliness enforced by fines or rules,” the traveller wrote. “It came from within. For people in the North East, cleanliness is not limited to their homes. It extends naturally to public spaces, shared transport, and places that do not technically belong to them.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.