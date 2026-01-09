Swiggy delivery partner falls while getting off a moving train in Andhra Pradesh: 'No delivery is worth a life'

A shocking incident at a railway station in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh has raised serious questions about the safety of delivery workers. The incident was witnessed and shared on Instagram by Bijay Anand. (@hey_bijay/Instagram)

A Swiggy delivery partner fell badly while trying to step down from a moving train after handing over food, and the video of the incident is going viral.

The incident was witnessed and shared on Instagram by Bijay Anand. He explained that the train, Prashanti Express (number 18464), had halted for only 1-2 minutes.

“No delivery is worth a human life,” the caption of the post reads.

Delivery worker falls from train: The passenger who ordered the food was travelling in 1st AC, which has multiple doors. By the time the delivery was handed over, the train had already started moving.

With his bike and food bag waiting outside the station and other deliveries pending, the delivery partner tried to step down in a rush and fell badly.

The shocking video has drawn widespread attention to the risks faced by delivery workers in the gig industry.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.