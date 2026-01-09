Swiggy delivery partner falls while getting off a moving train in Andhra Pradesh: 'No delivery is worth a life'
A shocking video of a delivery partner falling from a moving train in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, went viral online.
A shocking incident at a railway station in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh has raised serious questions about the safety of delivery workers.
A Swiggy delivery partner fell badly while trying to step down from a moving train after handing over food, and the video of the incident is going viral.
The incident was witnessed and shared on Instagram by Bijay Anand. He explained that the train, Prashanti Express (number 18464), had halted for only 1-2 minutes.
“No delivery is worth a human life,” the caption of the post reads.
Delivery worker falls from train:
The passenger who ordered the food was travelling in 1st AC, which has multiple doors. By the time the delivery was handed over, the train had already started moving.
With his bike and food bag waiting outside the station and other deliveries pending, the delivery partner tried to step down in a rush and fell badly.
The shocking video has drawn widespread attention to the risks faced by delivery workers in the gig industry.
HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.
Also Read: Bengaluru Swiggy delivery agent wins hearts by helping stranded family with fuel, video goes viral
Check out the video here:
Here's how people reacted to the video:
The video has sparked outrage and concern online. Many users expressed shock at the danger delivery workers face and criticised the pressure to meet tight deadlines.
One of the users commented, “This is a very serious safety issue. Customers should be clearly informed to collect their food from the train door/platform.”
A second user commented, “So disturbing, hope he is okay.”
A third user commented, “Please compensate the man for the damages he has received.”
Also Read: Pune man stuck on balcony calls Blinkit agent at 3 am for help: ‘Blinkit is the new 911’
“This is highly unacceptable when the clear instructions were not defined for the customers who order in the trains, apartments,” another user commented.
The video was shared on January 8, 2026, and since then, it has gained 1.3 million views and numerous comments.