Bengaluru Swiggy delivery agent wins hearts by helping stranded family with fuel, video goes viral

A Bengaluru Swiggy delivery agent turned a routine day at work into a touching moment of humanity when he stopped to help a family stranded on the roadside without fuel. The incident was later shared on Instagram by the delivery agent, Anil Sahu. (@anilsahu296/Instagram)

The incident was later shared on Instagram by the delivery agent, Anil Sahu, who briefly explained what had happened.

What many viewers saw, however, was a quiet act of kindness that needed no big words.

Delivery agent steps in to help: In the video, Sahu is seen riding along a city road when he notices a man, his wife, and their toddler son standing beside a motorcycle that had suddenly stopped.

Sensing something was wrong, he pulls over and asks them what happened. The woman explains that the bike has completely run out of petrol, leaving them stuck and unsure of what to do next.

Without thinking twice, Sahu tells the family that he has some extra fuel with him and can help. He carefully parks his motorcycle, takes out a small plastic bottle filled with petrol, and hands it to the man.

As the man tries to offer money, Sahu politely refuses, smiling as he says he does not want anything and asks him to “consider it as help”.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.