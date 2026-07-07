‘Office, home, sleep, repeat’: Gurgaon woman says salary vanishes before it even arrives

A Gurgaon woman’s video about the exhausting routine of office life has struck a chord with many working professionals online. In the clip, she speaks about how life often feels like an endless cycle of going to work, returning home, sleeping and using the weekly off only to finish pending household chores. A Gurgaon woman shared how job life had become a cycle of office, chores and sleep. (Instagram/jaysikaaaaaaa)

(Also read: Gurgaon woman reveals how she spends ₹2.4 lakh a month at 25, from ₹85,000 rent to ₹1 lakh investments)

The video was shared on Instagram by Jaysika Malhotra, who expressed her frustration over the lack of personal time despite having a full time job.

Woman questions work life balance In the video, Malhotra says, "It's just: come to the office, go home from the office, and sleep. And a week off, one doesn't even know where it goes; it all just goes into washing clothes, washing my face, washing my bedsheets, just all this. And salary, the salary gets debited before it even arrives. Who said that if you do a job, you will live in luxury? Nothing is happening in the name of luxury; I can't even go on a trip, nothing is happening. What should I do?"

The clip was shared with a caption that reads, “What kind of life has this become, man?"

Watch the clip here: