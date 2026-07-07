‘Office, home, sleep, repeat’: Gurgaon woman says salary vanishes before it even arrives
A Gurgaon woman spoke about feeling stuck in office life, household chores and endless routine.
A Gurgaon woman’s video about the exhausting routine of office life has struck a chord with many working professionals online. In the clip, she speaks about how life often feels like an endless cycle of going to work, returning home, sleeping and using the weekly off only to finish pending household chores.
(Also read: Gurgaon woman reveals how she spends ₹2.4 lakh a month at 25, from ₹85,000 rent to ₹1 lakh investments)
The video was shared on Instagram by Jaysika Malhotra, who expressed her frustration over the lack of personal time despite having a full time job.
Woman questions work life balance
In the video, Malhotra says, "It's just: come to the office, go home from the office, and sleep. And a week off, one doesn't even know where it goes; it all just goes into washing clothes, washing my face, washing my bedsheets, just all this. And salary, the salary gets debited before it even arrives. Who said that if you do a job, you will live in luxury? Nothing is happening in the name of luxury; I can't even go on a trip, nothing is happening. What should I do?"
The clip was shared with a caption that reads, “What kind of life has this become, man?"
Watch the clip here:
Her words reflected the everyday reality of many employees who struggle to balance office responsibilities, personal expenses and basic household work. The video also highlighted how the idea of financial independence often comes with unexpected pressure, especially when most of the salary gets spent on rent, bills, groceries and other necessities.
(Also read: ‘ ₹1 lakh a month is the new ₹30,000’: Gurgaon woman shares middle-class budget reality)
Internet relates to her frustration
The clip has prompted several reactions from social media users, many of whom said they could relate to her situation. One user wrote, “Everything feels stuck in the same routine. What should we do?” Another said, “Same routine, same loop… we’re stuck.”
A third user shared, “Every morning, I wake up thinking, should I quit my job?” while another reacted, “This is so true.” Someone else added, “I agree with you.” Another comment read, “The salary part hit the hardest,” while one user said, “This is literally every working person’s life right now.” A different user wrote, “Adult life is just bills, work and tiredness.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More