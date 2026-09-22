Expelled SAD leader Ravinder Brahmpura joins AAP

Chandigarh: Days after his expulsion from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), former Khadoor Sahib MLA Ravinder Singh Brahmpura joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with his supporters on Tuesday. Former Khadoor Sahib MLA Ravinder Singh Brahmpura joined the Aam Aadmi Party along with his supporters on Tuesday. (HT file photo)

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann formally inducted Ravinder Brahmpura, the son of late Akali stalwart Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, and his supporters into the party. Mann said that the induction of Ravinder Brahmpura and his supporters would strengthen the party in the Majha region as well as across Punjab.

“We will all work together to fulfil the dream of developing Punjab,” he said. Those who joined the AAP included Kanwardeep Brahmpura, Amrik Singh Sarpanch, Harjinder Singh Badshah, Balbir Singh Balli and Jatinder Singh Kairon.

On September 15, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal expelled Ravinder from the party’s primary membership for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities. He said the action followed written complaints received from party workers in the Khadoor Sahib assembly constituency, who apprised the party leadership about alleged conspiracies carried out by the ex-MLA against the party during the Punjab Bachao Rally at Goindwal Sahib on September 13.

In April, Sukhbir had replaced Brahmpura as the halka in-charge of Khadoor Sahib and appointed Ramandeep Kaur, wife of Avtar Singh Billa, the sarpanch of Sheron village of Tarn Taran district, in his place. Ravinder was reportedly upset over the decision and skipped the party’s September 13 event.

After Ravinder’s joining, Mann posted on X that a prominent political family from the Majha region has joined the AAP with a commitment to the vision of Punjab’s progress. “With their joining, the party has received a major boost at the grassroots level. Tired of the anti-people policies of traditional political parties, people committed to Punjab’s interests are now standing firmly with our honest government,” he said.