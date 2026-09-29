₹5,000 is enough for ANC earbuds now, but these 5 models prove there is more to consider than noise cancellation
ANC earbuds no longer need to cost a fortune. Here are 5 options under ₹5,000 that balance noise cancellation, sound, calls and battery life.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
CMF by Nothing Buds 2 48 dB Hybrid ANC, Ultra Bass Technology 2.0, 55 Hrs Playtime Bluetooth in Ear Headset (Orange, in the Ear)View Details
₹2,799
realme Buds T500 Pro TWS Earbuds with 12.4mm Drivers, Upto 50dB ANC,3D Spatial Audio, 56H Playtime, AI ENC, IP55 Rating, and 45ms Low Latency BT 6.1 (Orange Mint)View Details
₹2,999
realme Earbuds Air 7 True Wireless,12.4mm Dynamic Bass Drivers,52Hrs Playtime,52dB Hybrid ANC,6 Mic ENC,45ms Low Latency,360° Spatial Audio,Hi-Res LHDC,IP55 Dust & Water Resistant,BT v5.4(SlateGrey)View Details
₹3,156
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro E518A Radiant Gray inView Details
Oppo Enco Air5 Pro True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds with 12mm Dynamic Driver and 55dB ANC with Hi-Res Audio with LHDC 5.0, 54Hrs Playtime,Low Latency,Fast Charging.(Matte Black)View Details
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Noise cancellation has become much more accessible, with several earbuds under ₹5,000 now offering features once reserved for pricier models. However, a strong ANC rating alone does not guarantee a better listening experience. Sound quality, call performance, comfort and battery life can all influence how useful a pair feels in everyday use.
The five models on this list take different approaches to balancing these features. Some prioritise stronger noise reduction, while others emphasise audio quality, battery life or connectivity. This makes it important to look beyond the headline ANC figure when choosing a pair.
From commuting and office calls to music and casual gaming, these earbuds meet everyday needs while staying within the ₹5,000 budget.
1. CMF by Nothing Buds 2 48 dB Hybrid ANC, Ultra Bass Technology 2.0, 55 Hrs Playtime Bluetooth in Ear Headset (Orange, in the Ear)
The CMF Buds 2 focus on blocking distractions without frequent charging. They offer 48 dB hybrid ANC, an 11 mm driver and up to 55 hours of total playback. Six microphones support calls, while Bluetooth 5.4, Spatial Audio and dual-device connectivity add flexibility for everyday listening.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
48dB hybrid noise cancellation
Up to 55 hours of battery life
Six microphones for clearer calls
Reason to avoid
Bass-heavy tuning may not suit everyone
ANC cannot completely eliminate background noise
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers generally praise the CMF Buds 2 for their sound quality, comfortable fit, long battery life and effective ANC at this price. Call quality and connectivity also receive positive feedback. However, some reviews note inconsistent ANC performance and suggest the bass-forward tuning or treble response may not suit every listener.
Why should you consider buying these earbuds?
The CMF Buds 2 are worth considering if you want strong everyday ANC without compromising battery life. The 48 dB hybrid noise cancellation, 55-hour total playback, six microphones and dual-device connectivity cover commuting, calls and extended music sessions, while Spatial Audio adds another layer to movies and compatible content.
2. realme Buds T500 Pro TWS Earbuds with 12.4mm Drivers, Upto 50dB ANC,3D Spatial Audio, 56H Playtime, AI ENC, IP55 Rating, and 45ms Low Latency BT 6.1 (Orange Mint)
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The realme Buds T500 Pro focus on cutting out external noise while keeping everyday listening engaging. Their 50 dB adaptive ANC adjusts to your surroundings, while 12.4 mm drivers deliver fuller bass and clearer detail. Up to 56 hours of total playback, six microphones and multi-device connectivity further enhance their practicality.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Effective 50dB active noise cancellation
Long 56-hour battery life
LHDC and 12.4mm drivers support detailed, engaging sound
Reason to avoid
Battery life drops considerably with ANC and LHDC enabled
Call clarity can suffer in noisy environments
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Feedback on the realme Buds T500 Pro is largely positive, with buyers highlighting its sound quality, comfortable fit, battery life and noise cancellation. Some users also praise its transparency mode and compact case. However, some point out that the ANC isn't class-leading, and battery life drops noticeably when ANC and LHDC are enabled.
Why should you consider buying these earbuds?
The realme Buds T500 Pro are worth considering if you want a broad feature set without spending the full ₹5,000 budget. The 50 dB ANC, 12.4 mm drivers and 56-hour battery life cover the core requirements, while LHDC, triple-device connectivity, spatial audio and low-latency gaming add versatility for everyday listening.
3. realme Earbuds Air 7 True Wireless,12.4mm Dynamic Bass Drivers,52Hrs Playtime,52dB Hybrid ANC,6 Mic ENC,45ms Low Latency,360° Spatial Audio,Hi-Res LHDC,IP55 Dust & Water Resistant,BT v5.4(SlateGrey)
The realme Buds Air 7 puts noise cancellation first, with 52 dB ANC designed to cut out everyday distractions during commutes and travel. Its 12.4 mm drivers deliver a bass-focused sound, while up to 52 hours of playback, Hi-Res LHDC and six-mic call noise cancellation make it a versatile option for everyday listening.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Powerful 52dB active noise cancellation.
Long 52-hour battery life with fast charging.
Clear sound with Hi-Res Audio and LHDC support.
Reason to avoid
LHDC codec needs a compatible phone.
ANC reduces overall battery life.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Amazon buyers generally praise the Buds Air 7 for their bass-heavy sound, effective ANC, long battery life and overall value. The compact design and call performance also receive positive feedback. However, some users have reported inconsistent fit and battery life, while others find the tuning too bass-heavy.
Why should you consider buying these earbuds?
The realme Buds Air 7 is worth considering if you want strong noise cancellation without spending the full ₹5,000 budget. Its 52 dB ANC, 12.4 mm drivers and 52-hour battery life cover the essentials, while LHDC, spatial audio, dual-device pairing and low-latency gaming add features beyond basic everyday listening.
4. OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro E518A Radiant Gray in
The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro place noise cancellation at the heart of the listening experience, offering up to 55 dB ANC alongside 12 mm titanium-coated drivers. They also deliver up to 54 hours of playback with the case, while Bluetooth 6.0, spatial audio, and fast charging make them well-suited to commuting, calls, and everyday entertainment.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Powerful, bass-rich sound
Effective 55dB active noise cancellation
Excellent battery life
Reason to avoid
Plastic charging case feels ordinary
LHDC support is limited
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Amazon buyers generally appreciate the Nord Buds 4 Pro for their punchy sound, effective noise cancellation and long battery life. Their comfortable fit and feature set also receive positive feedback. However, some reviews point to limitations with the touch controls and charging case, while independent testing suggests ANC is less effective against sudden, higher-frequency sounds.
Why should you consider buying these earbuds?
The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro are worth considering if you want strong ANC without exceeding the ₹5,000 mark. 55 dB noise cancellation, 12 mm drivers, and long battery life cover the essentials, while spatial audio, dual-device connectivity, and 10-minute fast charging add useful extras for everyday listening.
5. Oppo Enco Air5 Pro True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds with 12mm Dynamic Driver and 55dB ANC with Hi-Res Audio with LHDC 5.0, 54Hrs Playtime,Low Latency,Fast Charging.(Matte Black)
The OPPO Enco Air5 Pro focuses on quieter everyday listening without compromising sound quality. Its 55 dB ANC helps reduce background noise, while the 12 mm titanium-coated drivers deliver punchy bass and clear vocals. Up to 54 hours of playback, dual-device connectivity and LHDC 5.0 further make it a versatile option.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Effective 55dB active noise cancellation
Punchy sound from 12mm titanium-coated drivers
Long battery life with up to 54 hours of playback
Reason to avoid
Mids can sound slightly recessed
Transparency mode can feel somewhat processed
Touch controls may trigger accidentally at times
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Amazon feedback is largely positive about the Enco Air5 Pro's ANC, sound quality, comfortable fit and battery life. Reviews also highlight its compact design and stable dual-device connectivity. However, some users feel the sound could offer stronger mids, while the matte case and touch controls have drawn occasional criticism.
Why should you consider buying these earbuds?
The OPPO Enco Air5 Pro makes sense if noise cancellation is your main priority, but you still want capable audio and long battery life. Its 55dB ANC, 12mm drivers, and 54-hour rated endurance cover the essentials, while LHDC 5.0, dual-device connectivity, and spatial audio add useful extras for music, movies, and calls.
Q1. What should you prioritise if noise cancellation is your main reason for buying earbuds?
Look beyond the advertised ANC figure. A higher dB figure does not automatically mean better real-world noise isolation. Consider how well the earbuds handle continuous noise, such as traffic, flights and office noise, as well as their fit and transparency mode.
Q2. Which features should you prioritise if you want earbuds for everyday use?
Consider how you'll use them most oftenbefore choosing. Frequent commuters may benefit more from effective ANC and long battery life, while music-focused listeners may prefer better drivers and high-resolution codecs. If you regularly take calls or switch between devices, microphone quality and multi-device connectivity may matter more.
How Do These Earbuds Stack Up?
Product
Drivers
Battery life
Connectivity
|CMF by Nothing Buds 2
|11mm custom PMI driver
|Up to 55 hours with case
|Bluetooth 5.4
|realme Buds T500 Pro
|12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic driver
|Up to 56 hours with case
|Bluetooth 6.1
|realme Buds Air 7
|12.4mm titanium-plated dynamic driver
|Up to 52 hours with case
|Bluetooth 5.4
|OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro
|12mm titanium-coated dynamic driver
|Up to 54 hours with case
|Bluetooth 6.0
|OPPO Enco Air5 Pro
|12mm titanium-coated dynamic driver
|Up to 54 hours with case
|Bluetooth 6.0
I took five noise-cancelling earbuds onboard to compare comfort, sound, battery and cabin-noise reduction
From meetings to music, I wore 5 headphones all day. These small details made the biggest difference
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubh Bhushan
Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.Read More