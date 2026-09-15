‘ ₹32K flat suddenly becomes ₹40K’: Bengaluru man shares frustrating house-hunting experience

Finding a rental home in Bengaluru can often turn into an exhausting exercise, particularly in popular neighbourhoods where demand is high. A man has now shared his frustrating experience of searching for a 2BHK flat in the city, claiming that misleading listings, sudden rent hikes and unresponsive brokers have made the process feel like a full-time job. A Bengaluru man said his search for a 2BHK had turned frustrating due to fake listings and soaring rents. (Representational image generated using AI)

(Also read: ‘Bengaluru never fails to surprise’: Woman goes house-hunting, ends up with a startup job offer)

Taking to Reddit, the man said he and his partner are looking for a semi-furnished 2BHK in BTM 2nd Stage, BTM 4th Stage or HSR Layout, with a monthly budget of ₹30,000 to ₹35,000. The couple hopes to move into their new home by the end of September.

‘Finding a genuine listing has become a full-time job’ Describing the challenges they have faced, the Reddit user wrote, "My partner and I are a live-in couple looking for a 2BHK semi-furnished flat around BTM 2nd Stage, BTM 4th Stage, or HSR Layout, with a budget of around ₹30–35K/month. Ideally, we’re looking to move in by the end of September. And honestly, finding a genuine listing here has become a full-time job."

He claimed that several properties shown as available on rental platforms had already been rented out weeks earlier. In other instances, the rent quoted over the phone was significantly higher than what had initially been advertised.

"Every app seems to have the same problems: flats listed as “available” have already been rented out weeks ago; you call about a ₹32K flat and suddenly it’s ₹38–40K + maintenance; “owner” listings somehow turn out to be brokers; brokers stop responding once you ask for the exact location/details; some don’t pick up at all, and a few have shown us a completely different flat after we actually reached the location," he added.

The man said that even when the couple managed to find a suitable property, it was often taken before they could finalise it.

"By the time we find a decent flat, it’s already gone. We’re honestly just looking for a genuine, clean, semi-furnished 2BHK from a direct owner or a trustworthy broker," he concluded.

Take a look here at the post: