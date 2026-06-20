Bengaluru woman’s house hunt takes bizarre turn after she finds toilet in balcony. Watch

House hunting in Bengaluru is often full of surprises, but one woman’s recent experience has left social media users both amused and shocked. A video shared on Instagram shows a house tour taking an unexpected turn after the women viewing the property discover a fully functional toilet installed in the balcony. A Bengaluru woman was shocked after finding a fully functional toilet in a balcony during house hunting. (Instagram/thrishanatarajan1)

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The unusual setup has sparked a wave of reactions online, with many users joking that Bengaluru’s rental market continues to offer some of the most unexpected housing arrangements.

Toilet found in the balcony The video was shared by a woman named Thrisha, who was seen house hunting with another woman. In the clip, the two can be seen walking through the house before reaching the balcony, where they find a toilet placed out in the open.

Their reactions capture the awkwardness and disbelief of the moment. The text overlaid on the clip read, "Wait till you see what's in the balcony".

The video was shared with the caption, "So far house hunting in Bengaluru".

Watch the clip here: