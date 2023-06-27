Toilet or Aquarium? This unique bathroom in Japan will make your jaw drop

There are several videos on the internet that show amazing and unusual buildings, houses, porches, rooms, and even bathrooms. Such videos are often intriguing to watch and leave people spellbound with the architectural beauty they present. If you're someone who is interested in such things, you cannot miss out on this video of a toilet surrounded by a stunning aquarium filled with fish. Yes, you read that right. This unique bathroom in Japan will make your jaw drop.(Twitter/@JGnuman197)

An aquarium toilet in Japan’s Hipopo Papa Cafe provides a one-of-a-kind and offbeat experience for its customers. The toilet inside the cafe is surrounded by glass walls filled to the brim with water and fish. So, as a person walks inside the toilet to do their business, they are surrounded by several aquatic animals.

Watch the video of this unique aquarium toilet here:

An individual commented, “I couldn't go with so many googly fish eyeballs looking at me!” A second added, “I would be very nervous about flushing.” “How did you get into SpongeBob’s bathroom?” Joked a third. What do you think about this unique bathroom?

