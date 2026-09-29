Indian woman in New Zealand shares reality behind picture-perfect life abroad: ‘Not every day is a postcard’

Social media is often filled with picturesque landscapes, exciting experiences and seemingly perfect moments from people living overseas. However, an Indian woman living in New Zealand has offered a more grounded look at what everyday life abroad actually involves, from managing household chores to dealing with homesickness. An Indian woman living in New Zealand shared how moving abroad had made her more disciplined and independent. (Instagram/himanshiinnz)

(Also read: 'Family comes first': Indian woman shares how New Zealand’s work culture prioritises people over deadlines)

In an Instagram video, she spoke about the contrast between the glamorous version of overseas life often seen online and the routine responsibilities that rarely make it to social media.

‘Life abroad can look very beautiful’ The woman, named Himanshi, explained that while moving to another country can be a rewarding experience, daily life is not always as effortless as it may appear on Instagram.

"On Instagram, life abroad can look very beautiful, it can look amazing, but what happens in reality? In real life, the alarm rings, you have to go to work, buy groceries, clean the house, cook food, pay bills, pay rent. Sometimes you miss home, sometimes you feel like going back to India. And then the next day you wake up, your alarm rings again, and the routine repeats itself. Life abroad can be beautiful, but it’s not easy. But honestly, I mean, I feel like yes, we should look at both sides. If you come to a foreign country and do all these things, you become very disciplined."

Her remarks highlighted how moving overseas often means taking responsibility for nearly every aspect of daily life while simultaneously adjusting to a different country, culture and routine.

The video was shared with the caption: "Not every day abroad is a postcard."

Watch the clip here: