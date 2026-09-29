Why 24 hours in a day and 60 minutes in an hour? The ancient history behind our clocks
From Egyptian sundials to Babylonian mathematics, the way we measure time is rooted in some remarkably ancient ideas
We check the time hundreds of times a day, but how many of us know what the numbers actually mean? Where did the time on the clock come from?
There is no one specific civilization or time period that is solely responsible for the time measurements that we use today. Our clocks and watches are the accumulation of ideas from Egyptians, Sumerians, Babylonians and Greek astronomers.
Why 24 hours?
The secret behind our 24-hour day lies in the history of ancient Egypt. The Egyptians divided the day into 12 daylight hours and 12 hours of night, but their hours were not the same length as modern hours. Days were measured using a sundial and shadow clocks, while the night was measured using the appearance of constellations or decans.
It was the Greeks who came up with the idea of the 24-hour day. They proposed dividing the day into 24 equal parts or hours. Greek astronomer Hipparchus suggested using equinoctial hours (a division of the day based on equal-length hours) and this became the basis of the modern 24-hour day. Equal hours were not in common use in Greece, but they were brought back to Europe in the Middle Ages with the invention of mechanical clocks.
Why 60 minutes?
Looking back to another ancient civilization, the Sumerians and Babylonians, the reason why there are 60 minutes in an hour becomes clear. The Babylonians liked fractions and they used a sexagesimal (base 60) system, which is why we have 60 minutes in an hour and 60 seconds in a minute. Not only is 60 a highly composite number (it is divisible by 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20, 30 and 60), but this number was connected to a complete cycle of angles (360 degrees).
The influence of the sexagesimal system was so significant that it even shaped how we measure angles. Greek astronomer Claudius Ptolemy wrote a work in the 2nd century that further added to the popularity of the sexagesimal system. He divided every degree into 60 minutes and every minute into 60 seconds. This became the basis of the modern system of measurements.
It took centuries for these calculations to reach Europe, but eventually they became the basis for the system that we call modern times. Of course, our minutes and seconds have been measured with much greater precision than the Babylonians could have ever imagined. Since 1967 the SI second has been defined as the duration of 9,192,631,770 oscillations of the radiation associated with the transition between two energy levels of a caesium-133 atom.
So next time you look at your watch, remember that every hour, minute and second has quite an interesting past. The history of time is the history of mathematics and astronomy, dating back to ancient civilizations and their observations of sundials and constellations.
Sources
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/experts-time-division-days-hours-minutes
https://www.nist.gov/pml/time-and-frequency-division/timekeeping-and-clocks-faqs
https://www.metmuseum.org/fr/essays/telling-time-in-ancient-egypt
https://www.nist.gov/pml/time-and-frequency-division/popular-links/walk-through-time/walk-through-time-ancient-calendars
https://www.nist.gov/si-redefinition/second-introduction
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/experts-time-division-days-hours-minutes
https://www.livescience.com/44964-why-60-minutes-in-an-hour.html
https://skyview.gsfc.nasa.gov/blog/index.php/2014/07/24/babylons-legacy-converting-decimal-to-sexagesimal/index.html
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAshka Singh
Ashka Singh is an undergraduate student of English Literature at Miranda House, University of Delhi, with an interest in the spaces between what is said and what is felt, and in the stories that acquire new meanings through different eyes. A recipient of national-level recognition from the Government of India, she has also been recognised twice for writing at the Amity Literary Meet. Her writing moves between the intimate and the social, often returning to questions of patriarchy, womanhood, relationships, and the invisible structures that shape life. Alongside her practice, she works with the editorial team of the Miranda House Students’ Union and leads content for AAVYA, the Animal Welfare Society of Miranda House. She finds herself most at home in poetry. This sensibility extends to her interest in cinema, psychology, music, and the layered aesthetics of Indian cultural traditions. She has a fondness for the unhurried beauty of ghazals, the cadence of shayari, and the lingering soul of a qawwali. Beyond the newsroom, she is likely to be found in the company of animals, particularly dogs - an affection she considers far less complicated than most human affairs. For Ashka, to write is to notice, to feel, and to remain truthful to both.Read More