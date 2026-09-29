Why 24 hours in a day and 60 minutes in an hour? The ancient history behind our clocks

We check the time hundreds of times a day, but how many of us know what the numbers actually mean? Where did the time on the clock come from? The familiar divisions of hours, minutes and seconds trace their origins to ancient systems of astronomy and timekeeping (AI Generated Representational Image )

There is no one specific civilization or time period that is solely responsible for the time measurements that we use today. Our clocks and watches are the accumulation of ideas from Egyptians, Sumerians, Babylonians and Greek astronomers.

Why 24 hours? The secret behind our 24-hour day lies in the history of ancient Egypt. The Egyptians divided the day into 12 daylight hours and 12 hours of night, but their hours were not the same length as modern hours. Days were measured using a sundial and shadow clocks, while the night was measured using the appearance of constellations or decans.

It was the Greeks who came up with the idea of the 24-hour day. They proposed dividing the day into 24 equal parts or hours. Greek astronomer Hipparchus suggested using equinoctial hours (a division of the day based on equal-length hours) and this became the basis of the modern 24-hour day. Equal hours were not in common use in Greece, but they were brought back to Europe in the Middle Ages with the invention of mechanical clocks.