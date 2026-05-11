'Family comes first': Indian woman shares how New Zealand’s work culture prioritises people over deadlines

An Indian woman living in New Zealand has sparked a conversation on social media after sharing her experience of the country’s work culture and how it differs from the pressure often associated with corporate life elsewhere. An Indian woman praised New Zealand’s work culture, saying employees were supported instead of being pressured. (Instagram/jyoti_sehrawat_newzealand)

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Taking to Instagram, Jyoti Sehrawat shared a video in which she spoke about what she believes is one of the best things about working in New Zealand.

In the video, Sehrawat said, “Do you know one good thing about New Zealand? If you have a job here, whether it’s full-time or part-time, once you start working in New Zealand, you truly understand what work-life balance is. Because here, work doesn’t come first; family comes first.”

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‘Family comes first’ She further explained that employees are not usually pressured to continue working beyond their hours simply to meet a deadline. According to her, the approach is more considerate and people are encouraged to communicate openly if they need support.

“If you’re working past your hours, you aren’t forced to finish a deadline. You’re politely asked if you can do it or if you need an extension,” she said.

Sehrawat added that the difference lies in the way teams function. “Because here, they don’t say, 'It’s your job, you figure it out.' Instead, they say, 'If you need any help, let us know.' Because here, we don’t work in a team; we work with a team.”

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The video was shared with the caption, “This is the best thing about New Zealand.”

Take a look here at the clip: