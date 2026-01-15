Indian man shows ₹45 crore New Zealand villa, says same budget cannot buy a flat in Gurgaon

Take a look here at the clip:

As the video progresses, Malik highlights what he believes are the advantages of the New Zealand property. According to him, the price includes access to natural beauty, better civic sense, no waterlogging issues and cleaner air. His remarks are presented as a broader contrast between urban living conditions in India and the lifestyle offered in countries like New Zealand.

The clip was posted on Instagram by a user named Gautam Malik, who is seen standing in front of a sprawling villa in Christchurch. In the video, Malik claims that the property behind him is valued at ₹45 crore. He then compares it with real estate prices in India, stating that for the same amount, one would not be able to purchase even a flat in parts of Gurgaon.

A video shared by an Indian man comparing property prices in New Zealand and India has sparked a lively discussion on social media, with users debating housing costs, quality of life and urban infrastructure.

Disclaimer and context In the caption accompanying the clip, Malik clarified that the video was intended purely for comparison and content creation. He wrote, “Disclaimer: This property is not for sale. Video made only for content and comparison purposes.”

Social media reacts The video has crossed more than 7 lakh views on Instagram, triggering a wave of reactions in the comments section.

One user commented, “This comparison hurts because it feels true for anyone house hunting in Indian cities right now.” Another wrote, “Quality of life is the real luxury, not just the size of the house.” A third reaction read, “Gurgaon prices are insane, but you also have to think about jobs and proximity to work.”

Not everyone agreed with the comparison. “Different countries, different economies. You cannot compare directly,” one person pointed out. Another added, “New Zealand is beautiful, but it is not easy to migrate or find similar income opportunities.” A separate comment noted, “Infrastructure and planning make a huge difference. This is what Indian cities need to learn.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)