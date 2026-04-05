‘Getting first job is everything’: Indian woman in New Zealand on tough job market
An Indian woman in New Zealand shared that jobs were limited and securing the first role was the toughest challenge.
An Indian woman living in New Zealand has sparked discussion online after sharing her honest take on the country’s job market. Taking to Instagram, Vandana posted a video addressing a common question she receives from friends and followers about employment opportunities in New Zealand.
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In the clip, she candidly explains the challenges faced by newcomers. She says, "Ever since I moved from the US to New Zealand, lots of my friends from the US and India have been asking me one question, that is, how is the New Zealand job market? So honestly, right now, it's pretty tough. Jobs are very limited here. Companies here mostly prefer people who have New Zealand experience already over the people who have experience from outside the country. Once you get your first job, I think it might get easier for you in the future, but getting the first job is everything, guys. You have to struggle a lot to get that. Honestly, that's what I've been doing. So if you are planning to move here for jobs, I'm telling you, be very prepared and be very patient, guys. I know it's tough, but it's not impossible, guys. If you are job hunting right now, I wish you all the best. I hope you get a new job really, really soon. See you guys in the next video. Bye."
(Also read: NRI shocked to see India vs NZ playing on giant screen on main road in Gujarat: 'Entertainment budget ₹100’)
‘Not every chapter is picture perfect’
The video was accompanied by a reflective caption that resonated with many viewers. It read, "Not every chapter is picture-perfect. Right now, it’s about patience, consistency, and believing in myself even when things feel uncertain. Job hunting in a new country isn’t easy, but I know this phase is shaping me into someone stronger. Better days are coming."
Watch the clip here:
Users react with mixed experiences
The clip has received several reactions from users who shared their own perspectives in the comments. One user wrote, "This is so true, getting that first opportunity is always the hardest part." Another said, "I faced the same issue when I moved, local experience matters a lot." A third commented, "Thanks for being honest, many people only show the good side of moving abroad." Another added, "Patience is key, things do get better with time." One more user shared, "Your words are motivating, needed to hear this today."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More