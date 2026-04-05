‘Getting first job is everything’: Indian woman in New Zealand on tough job market

An Indian woman living in New Zealand has sparked discussion online after sharing her honest take on the country’s job market. Taking to Instagram, Vandana posted a video addressing a common question she receives from friends and followers about employment opportunities in New Zealand. An Indian woman revealed New Zealand’s job market was tough and urged patience while searching for opportunities. (Instagram/vandana.saranu)

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In the clip, she candidly explains the challenges faced by newcomers. She says, "Ever since I moved from the US to New Zealand, lots of my friends from the US and India have been asking me one question, that is, how is the New Zealand job market? So honestly, right now, it's pretty tough. Jobs are very limited here. Companies here mostly prefer people who have New Zealand experience already over the people who have experience from outside the country. Once you get your first job, I think it might get easier for you in the future, but getting the first job is everything, guys. You have to struggle a lot to get that. Honestly, that's what I've been doing. So if you are planning to move here for jobs, I'm telling you, be very prepared and be very patient, guys. I know it's tough, but it's not impossible, guys. If you are job hunting right now, I wish you all the best. I hope you get a new job really, really soon. See you guys in the next video. Bye."

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‘Not every chapter is picture perfect’ The video was accompanied by a reflective caption that resonated with many viewers. It read, "Not every chapter is picture-perfect. Right now, it’s about patience, consistency, and believing in myself even when things feel uncertain. Job hunting in a new country isn’t easy, but I know this phase is shaping me into someone stronger. Better days are coming."

Watch the clip here: