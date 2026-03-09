NRI shocked to see India vs NZ playing on giant screen on main road in Gujarat: 'Entertainment budget ₹100’

A busy road in Gujarat turned into an open-air cricket viewing spot after a giant screen showing the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final match was set up right in the middle of the street, drawing a large crowd of people who stopped to watch. The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Dubai-based chartered accountant Afzal Lokhandwala. (@afzal_57/X)

A video shared on social media by an NRI shows a packed street in Morbi where hundreds of people gathered around a large screen placed on the road to watch the match.

Despite the huge crowd, traffic continued to move slowly around the viewers, with cars and motorbikes carefully passing through the area.

In the post, Lokhandwala described the contrast between life in Dubai and the relaxed atmosphere he experienced in Morbi.

According to him, living in Dubai means getting used to order, discipline, and strict rules. But things felt very different when he came back home.

Lokhandwala said he had simply walked about 600 metres to drink coconut water when he came across the unusual sight. Instead of a normal road scene, he found a giant screen set up in the middle of the street showing the India vs New Zealand match, with a large crowd standing together to watch.

The video shows people gathered closely around the screen, fully focused on the game. Some stand near the roadside while others watch from the middle of the street. Vehicles can be seen moving slowly through the crowd as drivers adjust their paths to avoid disturbing the viewers.

In his post, Lokhandwala described the moment as an example of the “simple life”. He joked that the entire entertainment setup seemed to cost only about 100 INR.

“Huge crowd standing there watching. Traffic? Auto-adjusted. Entertainment budget: 100 INR,” Lokhandwala adds.

