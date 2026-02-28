‘Explosions just 10 km away from home’: Indian man in Dubai shares chilling account amid Iran retaliation
Indian man in Dubai reported explosions after Iran’s retaliation following US Israel strikes on Iran.
Explosions were heard in parts of Dubai on Saturday after Iran launched a counterattack in response to the joint US and Israel campaign targeting Iran. Amid the rapidly escalating situation, an Indian resident in Dubai described the tense atmosphere on social media.
Taking to X, Arka Datta wrote, "Many people thought Dubai is a safe heaven. Including me. Today, few hours ago USA attacked Iran. Iran had promised to give back by attacking the US bases in Saudi, UAE and other gulf regions. And it happened. 10kms away from my home in Dubai there were explosions heard. No cabs. Airspace closed. Let’s wait and watch what happens next. Stay safe comrades!"
Take a look here at the post:
Airports shut, blasts reported across gulf cities
Dubai airport suspended operations on Saturday after Iran’s Middle East strikes reportedly hit the UAE. Fresh explosions were heard in several Gulf cities, including Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, as Iran’s retaliatory missile strikes intensified.
In Bahrain, a United States base came under missile strike. Reports based on satellite imagery indicated that the US Navy had moved several vessels away from its Bahrain base in recent days as tensions with Iran escalated.
Bahraini authorities confirmed that the area of Juffair, where the US naval headquarters is located, was hit. Residents from nearby neighbourhoods were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Officials said emergency services were deployed immediately, though the extent of damage remains unclear.
Operation ‘Epic Fury’ triggers escalation
The latest developments come after the United States and Israel launched what they described as pre emptive strikes on Iran earlier in the day. The military action, named ‘Operation Epic Fury’, followed days of speculation about possible strikes targeting Iran’s leadership and strategic facilities.
Several explosions were reported near offices linked to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. According to reports, the 86 year old leader was later moved to a secure location.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
