Connections NYT hints and answers for January 17, 2024

Get hints and answers for New York Times' 'Connections' for today - January 17, 2024
New York Times Connections is the latest word game that people across the globe have been playing every day in recent times. The game – which aims at finding the "common threads between words” – has fuelled the interest of millions of people. Today we are in for another interesting challenge. Are you ready to play?
If you would like to solve today’s puzzle yourself, here are some hints and clues for you. If you want to find the answers, you can jump to the end. Let us solve the mystery together today.
Connections Today: Hints for January 17
Yellow: Intro to stats
Green: Intro to chemistry
Blue: English lit
Purple: Disc jockeys
Connections Today: These are the categories
Yellow: Data set data
Green: Chemistry terms
Blue: Adjective intensifiers
Purple: Radio Hall Of Fame members
Are you ready for the answers? Here you go!
Connections Today: Answers for January 17
Data set data: Mean, Medium, Mode, Range
Chemistry terms: Base, Bond, Element, Solution
Adjective intensifiers: Awful, Pretty, Rather, Real
Radio Hall Of Fame members: Glass, Gross, King, Stern
If you were not able to solve today’s puzzle, don’t feel low. Tomorrow will certainly be your day.
What is Connections NYT?
NYT’s latest word game has become a social media hit. Associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu is credited by Times with helping to create the game. The puzzle can be played on web browsers and mobile devices. Players are required to group four words that share something in common.
How to play Connections NYT
Each puzzle has 16 words while each grouping of words is split into four categories. The words can be things like book titles, software, country names, and more. If all four words are determined correctly, they are removed from the board. The game ends after four mistakes.