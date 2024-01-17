Connections NYT hints and answers for January 17, 2024

New York Times Connections is the latest word game that people across the globe have been playing every day in recent times. The game – which aims at finding the "common threads between words” – has fuelled the interest of millions of people. Today we are in for another interesting challenge. Are you ready to play? Today’s challenge is as interesting as it gets. Are you ready to play?(New York Times)

If you would like to solve today’s puzzle yourself, here are some hints and clues for you. If you want to find the answers, you can jump to the end. Let us solve the mystery together today.

Connections Today: Hints for January 17

Yellow: Intro to stats

Green: Intro to chemistry

Blue: English lit

Purple: Disc jockeys

Connections Today: These are the categories

Yellow: Data set data

Green: Chemistry terms

Blue: Adjective intensifiers

Purple: Radio Hall Of Fame members

Are you ready for the answers? Here you go!

Connections Today: Answers for January 17

Data set data: Mean, Medium, Mode, Range

Chemistry terms: Base, Bond, Element, Solution

Adjective intensifiers: Awful, Pretty, Rather, Real

Radio Hall Of Fame members: Glass, Gross, King, Stern

If you were not able to solve today’s puzzle, don’t feel low. Tomorrow will certainly be your day.

What is Connections NYT?

NYT’s latest word game has become a social media hit. Associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu is credited by Times with helping to create the game. The puzzle can be played on web browsers and mobile devices. Players are required to group four words that share something in common.

How to play Connections NYT

Each puzzle has 16 words while each grouping of words is split into four categories. The words can be things like book titles, software, country names, and more. If all four words are determined correctly, they are removed from the board. The game ends after four mistakes.