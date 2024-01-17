close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Connections NYT hints and answers for January 17, 2024

Connections NYT hints and answers for January 17, 2024

BySumanti Sen
Jan 17, 2024 02:00 PM IST

Get hints and answers for New York Times' 'Connections' for today - January 17, 2024

New York Times Connections is the latest word game that people across the globe have been playing every day in recent times. The game – which aims at finding the "common threads between words” – has fuelled the interest of millions of people. Today we are in for another interesting challenge. Are you ready to play?

Today’s challenge is as interesting as it gets. Are you ready to play?(New York Times)
Today’s challenge is as interesting as it gets. Are you ready to play?(New York Times)

If you would like to solve today’s puzzle yourself, here are some hints and clues for you. If you want to find the answers, you can jump to the end. Let us solve the mystery together today.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Connections Today: Hints for January 17

Yellow: Intro to stats

Green: Intro to chemistry

Blue: English lit

Purple: Disc jockeys

Connections Today: These are the categories

Yellow: Data set data

Green: Chemistry terms

Blue: Adjective intensifiers

Purple: Radio Hall Of Fame members

Are you ready for the answers? Here you go!

Connections Today: Answers for January 17

Data set data: Mean, Medium, Mode, Range

Chemistry terms: Base, Bond, Element, Solution

Adjective intensifiers: Awful, Pretty, Rather, Real

Radio Hall Of Fame members: Glass, Gross, King, Stern

If you were not able to solve today’s puzzle, don’t feel low. Tomorrow will certainly be your day.

What is Connections NYT?

NYT’s latest word game has become a social media hit. Associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu is credited by Times with helping to create the game. The puzzle can be played on web browsers and mobile devices. Players are required to group four words that share something in common.

How to play Connections NYT

Each puzzle has 16 words while each grouping of words is split into four categories. The words can be things like book titles, software, country names, and more. If all four words are determined correctly, they are removed from the board. The game ends after four mistakes.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On