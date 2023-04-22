Brandi Glanville dishes on RHOBH return, Caroline Manzo spat, and shady Housewives in juicy podcast interview

Brandi Glanville, the outspoken reality star, has stirred up drama once again. In a recent podcast interview with Teresa Giudice, Brandi revealed that there has been talk of her return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH). She also admitted to teasing fans with a diamond post on Instagram, leading them to believe she would be returning for season 13, when in reality, she had no concrete information. Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo.

Brandi also discussed the controversy surrounding her alleged inappropriate encounter with Caroline Manzo on the set of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) season four. She claimed that prior to the incident, she had a heated argument with Caroline about her kids, which left Caroline upset. Brandi believes that Caroline retaliated by accusing her of inappropriate behavior. The scandal has reportedly caused Brandi to lose jobs and suffer a great deal of trauma.

The RHOBH alum also threw shade at Lisa Vanderpump, calling her a "villain" and revealing that she cost her "life savings" to deal with a situation involving her. She also commented on her status with Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay, saying they are "good now" and even friends.

With Brandi stirring up drama once again, it's clear that RHOBH fans won't want to miss the upcoming season of RHUGT, which she believes will premiere in September. Will she return to RHOBH, and will Caroline Manzo address the scandal? Only time will tell.