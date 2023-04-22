Home / Entertainment / Tv / Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Jennifer Aydin's thriving career beyond the screen

Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Jennifer Aydin's thriving career beyond the screen

ByPaurush Omar
Apr 22, 2023 06:29 PM IST

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin is making waves in the beauty industry with her new business venture

Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Jennifer Aydin is more than just a reality TV star! The feisty brunette has her own successful business outside of her role on the hit show. Jennifer launched the Ultimate Beauty Pillow in May 2021, a product that helps keep your face stabilized and free from wrinkles after beauty treatments like Botox, dermal fillers, and microblading. And it’s not just for the ladies, according to Jennifer: "Everybody is getting botox and filler these days—even men," she told Us Weekly.

Real Housewives of New Jersey's Jennifer Aydin.
Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Jennifer Aydin.

The pillow, which sells for $49.99, has been in the works since 2017 and has been a huge success. Jennifer said it's super soft and moldable, making it easy to take with you wherever you go. "I can’t sleep without it," she admitted.

But that's not all! Before becoming a TV personality, Jennifer owned her own jewelry store, following in the footsteps of her father and brother, who also owned family jewelry stores. Although she left the business after marrying her plastic surgeon husband, Dr. Bill Aydin, she still has a passion for jewelry.

Jennifer is a true hustler, and her drive for success is clearly evident in both her personal and professional life. Despite being a busy mom of five, she has managed to build a thriving business and become one of the most popular Real Housewives on television. We can't wait to see what she does next!

Sign out