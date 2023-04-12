Home / Entertainment / Tv / Real Housewives of New Jersey new cast members bring a breath of fresh air to the show

Real Housewives of New Jersey new cast members bring a breath of fresh air to the show

Paurush Omar
Apr 12, 2023

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is getting a breath of fresh air with the addition of three new cast members, promising to shake up repetitive storyline

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been on air for over a decade, and for the past few seasons, the show has been dominated by the long-running feud between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. However, this season, there's hope that the show may be turning a corner with the addition of three new cast members: Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, and Jennifer Fessler.

As the show enters its 13th season, it's at a stagnant point with long-in-the-tooth storylines and stale feuds. But these three new women offer a breath of fresh air to the show. Danielle, Rachel, and Jennifer bring something new to the table, and they offer an alternative to yet another round of Teresa versus Melissa.

Danielle Cabral

Danielle Cabral is a 37-year-old mother of two and "brand ambassador" who is argumentative in all the ways we've come to expect from the Jersey Housewives. She's a tough-talker who has already gotten on Margaret Josephs' bad side and seems to be ramping up to a conflict with fellow newbie Rachel. Her big personality and dramatic flair have made her a standout this season.

Rachel Fuda

Rachel Fuda is 32 and a mother of three kids, one of whom is friends with Melissa Gorga's son at school. She was brought in as a friend of Melissa's, which is normally a red flag. When one half of a major feud brings in a new cast member, there's often a mercenary air to them. However, Rachel's not particularly inclined towards Teresa, but she hasn't exactly been in attack dog mode. She brings a refreshing calmness to the group.

Jennifer Fessler

Jennifer Fessler has been brought in as a friend of Margaret Josephs, and she's managed to be fairly level-headed when it comes to Margaret's feud with Jen Aydin. She offers a fresh perspective to the group, and her level-headedness is a welcome change from the drama that often surrounds the housewives.

"I think RHONJ really needed the new blood this season," says Housewives recapper and author of The Housewives: The Real Story Behind the Real Housewives, Brian Moylan according to report from Primetimer. “The shows are always the most interesting when there are complex dynamics between the women. When there are sides, it just becomes trench warfare.”

Ultimately, only time will tell whether or not the new cast members will be able to breathe new life into the show. But for now, fans are excited to see what the future holds for the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

