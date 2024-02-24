Kendall Jenner back with her ex Devin Booker two months after split from Bad Bunny: Report

The internet is abuzz with speculation regarding Kendall Jenner's personal life. Following her reported split from singer Bad Bunny two months ago, recent reports suggest a possible reconciliation with her former boyfriend, Devin Booker. While details remain unclear, this development has sparked speculation about whether the former couple is giving their relationship another chance. Kendall Jenner celebrates boyfriend Devin Booker's birthday with never-before-seen pics

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker spark reconciliation rumors

TMZ reports that Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are giving their relationship another chance, but they're proceeding cautiously. Insiders shared with the outlet that the two, who were once romantically involved, have been reconnecting more frequently lately. This development follows Kendall's breakup with a Grammy-winning rapper, after a whirlwind romance that had fans intrigued for almost a year.

Are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker giving love another try?

People noticed Kendall Jenner, 28, in Dallas at the same time Devin Booker was there for his team's away game against the Mavericks on Thursday. It appears she's been prioritizing spending time with him, choosing to keep a low profile and avoid media scrutiny.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's dating life

The supermodel and the NBA star allegedly ended their relationship by the end of 2022, after which she began dating Bad Bunny. Reports suggest their breakup was due to their busy schedules, leaving them with little time to focus on their relationship. Jenner and Booker experienced various challenges during their two-year romance, which began in early 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the couple even going public about their relationship on Instagram.

Why did Kendall and Bad Bunny break up?

The two have been doing their own things lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them.” As per an insider via Entertainment Tonight. The source further added, “They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn’t be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go.”For most of their year-long relationship, the couple maintained a low profile.