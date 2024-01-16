Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny ‘dating again’ after romantic New Year reunion: Report

Love might be reigniting once more for Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny beneath the sparkling fireworks of a Barbados beach. Rumors are swirling that the supermodel and the Puerto Rican rapper have rekindled their romance after spending a 'cozy' New Year's Eve together away from the bustling city. The news comes days after the 'heartbreaking' report of their separation hit headlines, leaving fans disappointed. A report by The US Sun suggests that the couple recently reunited in Barbados. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were first spotted in L.A (Image Credit: Getty)

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny reportedly back on

An insider told the US Sun Monday, “They are very different people and nobody ever saw their relationship going the distance, but they have a lot of fun together and missed each other since the split.” The source further adds, “They were with friends in the Caribbean over New Year and since getting back they’ve been dating again.”

The couple has kept a low profile in public lately, but insider sources reveal they've attended events, dined in Brentwood, and enjoyed private moments since their return to LA. they’ve “snuck into events together, been to dinner in Brentwood and hung out in private now [that] they are back in LA.”

Furthermore, there are rumors circulating that the reggaeton superstar has been present at her residence in Beverly Glenn Estates and has been seen driving her car. He is reportedly determined to reconcile with her. While we are still waiting for the official confirmation from the ex flames, insider adds, “ they’re taking it slow at the minute, nobody would be surprised if they made it official again.”

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny reportedly spent New Year’s Eve together

TMZ previously stated that the 28-year-old and 29-year-old reconnected during a trip with a circle of mutual friends, including Justin and Hailey Bieber, in the vicinity of Barbados. However, sources informed the outlet that they have not officially reconciled, and there is no romantic involvement at the time.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's relationship

The pair, whose dating speculations began in February 2023, frequently attended notable events such as basketball games, ad campaigns, fashion shows, and music festivals making things official gradually. Slowly their pda filled outing and social media started grabbing public attention. However, reports suggest that their relationship came to an end in December of the same year, lasting less than a year. An insider told ET, the couple, “knew going into this that it likely wouldn’t be a forever type of relationship, and that was mutually understood from the get-go.”