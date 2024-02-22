King Charles III ‘reduced to tears’ by messages of support after cancer diagnosis

Britain's King Charles on Wednesday said that he has been “reduced to tears” by the messages and cards of support he has received from people since his cancer diagnosis. The King was speaking to UK prime minister Rishi Sunak as he held their weekly audience for the first time since stepping away from public duties to focus on his treatment. King Charles III(AFP)

Donning a navy blue suit and tie, Charles joked with Sunak before their formal meeting at the Buckingham Palace.

“Wonderful to see you looking so well,” Sunak said, in video released by the palace. To this, the King laughed and said, “It's all done by mirrors”.

“…We're all behind you…The country is behind you,” Sunak said.

Charles responded: “I’ve had so many wonderful messages and cards…It’s reduced me to tears most of time.”

Earlier this month, the Buckingham Palace released a statement informing of King Charles ill-health, saying that he has been diagnosed with cancer and added that the 75-year-old monarch would temporarily step back from public engagements to undergo treatment, with a hopeful return to full public duty as soon as possible.

Charles assumed the throne on September 8, 2022, days after the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth. His official coronation took place on May 6, 2023.

Buckingham Palace's statement on King Charles' health

Releasing the statement, Buckingham Palace said, “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual,” it added.

According to the Palace, the King was grateful for his medical team's quick intervention. “The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” the statement further read.

(With inputs from agencies)