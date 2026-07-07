Boise, Idaho fire map: Large brush fire near Claremont Drive spreads acres; check map, visuals
A Boise wildfire near Crestline Trail and Claremont Drive has burned over 100 acres. No evacuations have been ordered, and no structures are threatened.
A wildfire broke out in the area of Crestline Trail and Claremont Drive in Boise, Idaho's Ada County on Monday afternoon. Per Watch Duty, it has spread over 100 acres.
Despite the massive spread of the fire around the Claremont Drive area, no evacuations have been ordered. The fire is moving uphill, burning bushes and vegetation. There is no known threat to structures.
Meanwhile, multiple engines with the Ada County Fire Department are responding to the incident.
Claremont Fire Map: Check Locations Affected By Blaze
Though located just off Route 48 in Ada County, it lies within the grasslands along the Hulls Gluch Reserve, just off Boise Heights. It is located just north of the military reserve forest along the North Mountain Clove Road.
Here's a map on WatchDuty of the fire that erupted Monday.
Claremont Fire Visuals: White Smoke Seen
Visuals of the fire emerged, thanks to social media posts from residents as well as visuals shared by the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada in Reno. Residents reported seeing white smoke emerging from the area.
Here's a photo of the incident shared by Nevada Seismological Laboratory.
A Boise, Idaho resident also shared visuals of the incident from Mondat afternoon. Here's a photo shared by an user on X.
This is a breaking news.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More