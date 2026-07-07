Dianna Russini vacation photos: Ex-NFL reporter spotted with husband, kids in new snaps after Mike Vrabel row

According to photos shared by Page Six, the family appeared relaxed and engaged throughout the trip.

The 43-year-old former NFL reporter was photographed aboard Royal Caribbean Oasis of the Seas, marking one of her first public appearances since her alleged relationship with the New England Patriots head coach came to light in March.

Dianna Russini has been spotted enjoying a family vacation with her husband, Kevin Goldschmidt, and their two young sons during the July 4 holiday, as controversy surrounding her reported relationship with Mike Vrabel continues to generate attention.

An eyewitness said Russini and Goldschmidt “seemed to be engaged with one another,” adding that “they were very family oriented with their kids” and “took the kids to the Splash Pad together and were laughing at the pool.”

Vacation snapshots emerge Photos from the trip showed Russini wearing a green one-piece swimsuit, while Goldschmidt spent time around the pool deck shirtless in swim trunks.

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The seven-day cruise reportedly cost $1,475 per person and included stops at Port Canaveral and Nassau.

Fresh backlash for Vrabel Meanwhile, as Russini enjoyed her holiday at sea, Vrabel drew criticism over a gesture toward his wife while the couple attended the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in New York City. Exclusive photographs of the incident were also published by Page Six.

Scandal timeline revisited The controversy involving Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel first surfaced after the two were photographed holding hands at a resort in Arizona in April.

The situation escalated when Page Six later published another series of images that appeared to show Vrabel and Russini kissing inside a New York City bar in 2020.

Vrabel dismissed the speculation surrounding the photographs, telling New York Post, “These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable.”

Russini also rejected the allegations in a statement, “The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”

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The scrutiny continued after TMZ released another set of photos allegedly showing the 50-year-old Vrabel and the 43-year-old Russini near the dock of a private boat rental business in Putnam County in June 2021.