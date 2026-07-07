Social Security July 2026 payments: Who gets paid on July 8 and full SSI schedule

The first Social Security payments for July 2026 will be sent out this week. People in the first payment group will receive their monthly benefits on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, according to the Social Security Administration payment calendar. Social Security July 2026 payments begin on July 8. (REUTERS/ Representative image) (REUTERS)

This payment is for people whose birthdays fall between the 1st and the 10th day of any month. Social Security benefits are mainly paid to older Americans and retired people. The SSA usually sends Social Security payments on Wednesdays.

Social Security payment dates People born between the 1st and 10th of the month usually receive their payment on the second Wednesday of the month.

People born between the 11th and 20th of the month usually receive their payment on the third Wednesday of the month.

People born after the 20th of the month usually receive their payment on the fourth Wednesday of the month. People who started receiving Social Security before May 1997 usually get their payment on the third day of each month, unless that day falls on a weekend or holiday.

People who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) usually get their SSI payment on the first day of the month and their Social Security payment on the third day of the month. SSI payments are generally sent on the first business day of every month.

In July 2026, the regular SSI payment was sent on Wednesday, July 1.

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2026 SSI payment schedule The SSA has also released the remaining 2026 SSI payment schedule. The next SSI payment will be made on Friday, July 31, 2026, and it will count as the August 2026 payment.

The September 2026 SSI payment will be sent on Tuesday, September 1.

The October 2026 SSI payment will be sent on Thursday, October 1.

SSI payment will be sent on Thursday, October 1. The November 2026 SSI payment will be sent on Friday, October 30, because the regular payment date falls later.

The December 2026 SSI payment will be sent on Tuesday, December 1.

The January 2027 SSI payment will be sent early on Friday, December 31, 2026. Along with the payment schedule, USA Today noted that Social Security is facing a funding shortfall that could begin as early as 2032. If Congress does not act, retirees could face a 28% cut in monthly Social Security benefits. Because of these financial concerns, several groups have suggested different ways to strengthen the Social Security program.