Social Security alert: Paper checks are going away, here's how retirees and families must prepare

For many years, retirees received their Social Security payments through paper checks in the mail. In 2025, the Social Security Administration (SSA) was directed to move beneficiaries to electronic payments. SSA plans to complete the transition for all beneficiaries this year. The goal is to make payments faster, safer and more reliable. Paper Social Security checks are going away. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (AFP)

How Social Security payments will be sent now Most beneficiaries will receive money through direct deposit into a bank or credit union account. Another option is a Treasury-approved prepaid debit card. Paper checks will only be available in rare cases. Anyone wanting to continue receiving checks by mail will need a government-approved waiver.

For many older Americans, Social Security is their main or only source of income. The money is often used to pay rent, mortgage bills, groceries, utility bills and medicines. Even a short payment delay can create financial problems for retirees. Experts say this is not just a technology change but also a consumer protection issue, as noted by the Kiplinger report.

Social security alert: Who could face the biggest challenges Older beneficiaries who do not use computers or online accounts. People living in rural areas with limited banking access. Individuals who do not have a bank account. Seniors with memory problems or cognitive decline. Widows and widowers who previously depended on a spouse to handle finances. Beneficiaries who are worried about scams or sharing banking information.

Also read: Working after retirement? A major Social Security rule could soon disappear

Two payment options will replace paper checks Beneficiaries can choose direct deposit into a checking or savings account.

Direct deposit can be set up through: A personal "my Social Security" account.

The Treasury's Go Direct website.

Treasury or SSA phone support.

A bank or credit union. The second option is the Direct Express Debit Mastercard, which is backed by the U.S. Treasury. Social Security benefits are loaded onto the card automatically on payment day, as noted by Kiplinger.

Why some seniors may not use regular bank accounts Some people had bad experiences with banks in the past. Others live far from bank branches and some struggle with account fees and overdraft charges. Others find bank account management confusing.

SSA has tightened identity verification rules SSA is increasing identity checks to prevent fraud. Beneficiaries who cannot access their online SSA account may need to visit a local SSA office. People receiving paper checks must visit an SSA office before changing their mailing address. SSA is also using stronger verification methods when beneficiaries change direct deposit information.

New rules may create problems for some seniors An elderly person who no longer drives may find it difficult to visit an SSA office. Beneficiaries without internet access may struggle to complete online verification. Family caregivers may know what needs to be done but may not have legal authority to act. This creates a challenge as the government tries to balance fraud prevention with easier access to benefits, as per Kiplinger.

Help seniors secure their Social Security accounts Families can help beneficiaries create or secure a "my Social Security" account. Passwords should not be shared casually. Family members should avoid taking control of accounts without proper permission. Assistance should be provided only when the beneficiary requests it or when legal authority exists.

Create a payment tracking system Beneficiaries should keep a calendar showing:

Their Social Security payment date.

Bills that depend on the payment.

Contact numbers to call if money does not arrive. Electronic payments reduce mail delays and stolen checks but cannot prevent every problem.

The end of paper Social Security checks is about more than technology. It is about making sure retirees continue receiving benefits safely and on time. Electronic payments may be faster and more secure for most people. However, older adults who still rely on paper checks may need extra planning, support and guidance. Experts say families should act before a payment problem occurs rather than waiting for a crisis, as per Kiplinger. For millions of retirees, Social Security remains the foundation of financial security, making a smooth transition essential.