Social Security benefit cut: Why trustees projection on 2032 insolvency risk has beneficiaries concerned

The Social Security program is facing a major financial problem and could become insolvent by the end of 2032, according to the latest report from the Social Security trustees, as per Social Security trustees report. If no action is taken before then, Social Security beneficiaries could see their monthly payments cut by about 22%, the report said. Social Security may run out of full funding by 2032. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) (AP)

Social Security currently provides income support to more than 70 million Americans, including retirees, disabled workers, and surviving family members. A 22% benefit cut would affect millions of U.S. citizens who depend on Social Security for their daily expenses, especially as living costs continue to rise.

Why Social Security is running out of money According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, Social Security keeps more Americans out of poverty than any other government program in the United States. In last year's report, trustees expected the retirement fund to run out in 2033, but the latest estimate moved the date up to the end of 2032.

The earlier insolvency date was linked partly to the impact of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act on how Social Security benefits are taxed, notes CBS News. Demographic changes are also hurting the program's finances, according to the report. Trustees lowered the projected U.S. fertility rate from 1.9 births per woman to 1.75 births per woman, suggesting fewer future workers will be available to support the system.

What happens if Social Security becomes insolvent Lower immigration levels are also expected to weaken Social Security because fewer workers will be paying payroll taxes into the program. On Tuesday, the Social Security Administration said that even if insolvency happens, the agency would still be able to pay about 78% of promised benefits.

Also read: Social Security paper checks will end in 2026 as all payments become electronic

Many people mistakenly believe insolvency means Social Security would completely stop sending checks, but that is not the case. Instead, beneficiaries would continue receiving monthly payments, but those payments would be reduced. The main reason for the funding problem is that America has an aging population, with more people collecting benefits and fewer workers paying into the system, as noted by CBS News.

Experts warn Congress must act fast As a result, Social Security has been relying on its trust funds to help cover benefit payments. Retirement experts said the new report increases pressure on lawmakers to find a solution quickly. Nancy Altman, president of Social Security Works, said in an interview with CBS News that major benefit cuts could make retirement impossible for many Americans. Altman said she believes Congress will eventually act because benefit cuts would create serious financial hardship for seniors and disabled Americans.

AARP CEO Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan called the report a "wake-up call" and urged Congress to protect benefits Americans have earned through years of work, via CBS News. During a House subcommittee hearing, Social Security Commissioner Frank Bisignano said fixing the funding problem is Congress' responsibility, reported by CBS News.

Possible fixes for Social Security funding Policymakers have proposed several ideas to strengthen Social Security's finances. One option is raising more money through taxes, while another is reducing future benefits.

Lawmakers remain divided on how to fix Social Security's finances. Some Republicans support raising the retirement age or reducing benefits for higher earners, while many Democrats favor increasing taxes on wealthy workers instead of cutting benefits, according to CBS News. Advocates argue that higher taxes on top earners would be fairer than reducing benefits for retirees.

Therefore, the trustee's report states that both Social Security face growing financial pressure, and lawmakers have only a few years left to make changes before automatic benefit reductions begin.