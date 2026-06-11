Senators propose investing $1.5 trillion from social security trust fund in stocks. Is it safe?

Social Security in the U.S. is spending more money than it is getting from payroll taxes, which is creating a serious funding gap in the system. The main trust fund that supports Social Security is expected to run out of money by 2032, which is just about six years away, raising concerns about future payments. New proposal suggests investing $1.5 trillion Social Security trust fund in stocks. (Pixabay/Image for representational purposes.) (Pixabay)

Social security shortfall If the trust fund becomes empty, benefits will not stop completely, but they will be cut immediately by about 7%, and could fall by up to 23% in later years, as reported by Investopedia.

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Policymakers have two main traditional options to fix this problem: either increase payroll taxes or reduce retirement benefits, but both choices are very unpopular with voters and politicians. Because of this political difficulty, lawmakers are exploring new ideas, including a proposal by Senators Bill Cassidy and Tim Kaine to invest part of the $1.5 trillion trust fund in the stock market, as per the report by Investopedia.

Stock market investment plan This plan suggests investing the trust fund in stocks for about 75 years, similar to how some pension systems in Canada and other U.S. retirement programs already invest in markets. Under the proposal, Social Security would temporarily borrow about $1.5 trillion from the U.S. Treasury to keep paying benefits while the money is invested for long-term growth. Later, as the program continues, it may need to borrow an additional $25.1 trillion to keep paying benefits and then repay this debt after 75 years using investment returns.

Long term growth forecast A research analysis from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College says that even in good conditions, stock market ups and downs make this plan risky and uncertain, as stated by Investopedia report. If the market returns about 6.5% per year (real return), the fund could grow to around $30.6 trillion after 75 years, which might cover the debt and leave about $4 trillion extra

However, simulations show bad outcomes are more likely in many cases, with the plan failing to fully repay the debt in 64 out of 100 scenarios, and lower returns like 4% leading to a huge shortfall. The report by Investopedia also highlights that the researchers warn that heavy government borrowing could raise interest rates and weaken returns, but they say a mixed plan of raising payroll taxes by 3.82% and investing 40% in stocks can help keep the system stable long-term.