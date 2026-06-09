Social Security COLA 2027: Key Medicare and payment changes expected in October update

October matters for Social Security users because this is the month when the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces next year’s Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA). The COLA is a yearly increase in Social Security payments to match inflation and rising prices, and it is based on a measure called the CPI-W, which tracks how costs change for working Americans. Social Security October : COLA and Medicare updates (Pixabay/Representative image) (Pixabay)

Mid-October COLA update This announcement usually comes in mid-October, and it tells retirees how much extra money they will get in the following year. For example, if someone gets $2,071 per month and COLA is 3.9%, their monthly payment would go up by about $81 before taxes and other deductions, as reported by Motley Fool.

How COLA helps budget planning Even though this increase may look small, it matters a lot because many retirees depend only on Social Security and have no other steady income. Knowing COLA early helps people plan their budget for next year. It is important because costs like rent, food, and property taxes also go up. October is not only about COLA; it is also when other important updates about Social Security are announced.

Medicare and payment changes update One key update is when payments will actually change: most retirement and disability payments (SSDI) will reflect the new COLA from January, while Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients usually see changes in late December.

Another major update comes from the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which announces the new Medicare Part B premium around the same time. This is important because higher Medicare premiums reduce the actual benefit increase that retirees receive.

Also read: Social Security June 10 payment schedule: Check if you will get benefit this week

October and fall season also bring updates on earnings limits for retirees who have not reached full retirement age yet, as explained by The Motley Fool. These earnings limits decide how much money a person can earn from work before their Social Security benefits are reduced.

For people receiving SSDI, updates are also shared about income rules and trial work periods, which explain how long they can try working without losing disability benefits, as noted by The Motley Fool. Another announcement in this period is the maximum taxable wage base, which is the highest amount of income on which Social Security taxes must be paid.

Earnings credits for future benefits Workers also learn how many earnings credits they need to qualify for future Social Security benefits. Overall, most important Social Security rule changes for the next year are announced in the fall, and October is the starting point of this update season.

Many retirees miss out on understanding extra Social Security benefits or strategies that could increase lifetime income, The Motley Fool report highlights. It suggests that some lesser-known Social Security strategies may even increase retirement income significantly, with claims of up to $23,760 more per year in some cases. The main idea is that October is important because it gives early clarity on income changes, cost increases, and benefit rules that will affect millions of Social Security recipients in the coming year.