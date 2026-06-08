Social Security June 10 payment schedule: Check if you will get benefit this week

The first Social Security payments for June will be sent out this week as part of the agency’s normal payment schedule. These benefits are mainly paid to older Americans, retired workers, and other people who qualify. Most Social Security payments are sent on Wednesdays throughout the month, according to the Social Security Administration’s 2026 payment calendar. Social Security payment June 10 (REUTERS/ Representative image) (REUTERS)

Social Security payment update People whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of any month will get their Social Security payment on Wednesday, June 10. This follows the SSA’s payment rule, which sends benefits to these beneficiaries on the second Wednesday of each month.

People born between the 11th and 20th of the month usually receive their payment on the third Wednesday. Those born after the 20th usually get their payment on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

People who started receiving Social Security benefits before May 1997 follow a different payment schedule. According to a USA Today report, these beneficiaries usually receive their payment on the third day of every month.

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If the third day falls on a weekend or a federal holiday, the payment is usually sent on the closest business day instead.

People who receive both Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) follow another special schedule. These beneficiaries typically receive their Social Security payment on the third day of the month. The same group usually receives its SSI payment on the first day of the month. SSI payments are generally issued on the first business day of every month.

SSI payment schedule 2026 June 2026 payment – Will be sent on Monday, June 1, 2026.

July 2026 payment – Will be sent on Wednesday, July 10, 2026.

July 10, 2026. August 2026 payment – Will be sent early on Friday, July 31, 2026.

September 2026 payment – Will be sent on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

October 2026 payment – Will be sent on Thursday, October 1, 2026.

November 2026 payment – Will be sent early on Friday, October 30, 2026.

December 2026 payment – Will be sent on Tuesday, December 1, 2026.

January 2027 payment – Will be sent early on Friday, December 31, 2026 Social Security funding crisis The Social Security program is facing a funding shortfall that could begin as early as 2032 if lawmakers do not make changes, as per the research cited by USA Today. If Congress does not act, retirees could face a 28% reduction in their monthly Social Security benefits. Concerns about the program’s finances have led several organizations and policy groups to suggest possible solutions.

One proposal came from a Washington-based think tank, which suggested limiting annual Social Security benefits to $100,000, according to the think tank paper cited by USA Today. The proposal aims to help strengthen the Social Security retirement trust fund. For now, beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th should watch for their June Social Security payment on Wednesday, June 10.