Planning to move abroad? Here's what happens to your Social Security benefits

More people are leaving the U.S. than moving into it. The U.S. recorded negative net migration in 2025 for the first time in 90 years, as per the report by The Motley Fool. This means more people left the country in 2025 than those who settled in it. The last time this happened was in 1935 during the Great Depression, when over 100,000 Americans moved abroad looking for jobs. Social Security benefits outside the U.S.: What to know (Photo by Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Many retirees who plan to live outside the U.S. often wonder if they will still receive their Social Security benefits. The answer mainly depends on which country they move to.

Most Americans can still receive benefits abroad The good news is that most U.S. citizens can continue receiving Social Security benefits even after moving to another country. In most countries around the world, Social Security payments continue without interruption. However, there are a few countries where Social Security payments are not allowed as listed by The Motley Fool.

U.S. Social Security benefits generally cannot be sent to people living the following countries: Cuba

North Korea

Azerbaijan

Belarus

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Moldova

Tajikistan

Turkmenistan

Ukraine

Uzbekistan To know which locations receive Social Security benefits one can check through a screening tool.

Foreign work history could help you qualify Some Americans may not have enough U.S. work credits to qualify for Social Security retirement benefits. Others may not have enough credits to qualify for disability benefits either. In such cases, work credits earned in another country may help them become eligible. This is possible because the U.S. signed Social Security agreements with several countries starting in the late 1970s.

These agreements connect the U.S. Social Security system with similar retirement systems in partner countries, as noted by The Motley Fool. The arrangements allow certain workers to combine work records from different countries when determining eligibility. The SSA preserves a list of countries that have these bilateral Social Security agreements with the U.S.

You can apply for and manage benefits from overseas Americans do not need to be physically present in the U.S. to apply for Social Security benefits. Applications can be submitted online. Once benefits begin, payments can be sent electronically. Beneficiaries can choose to have payments deposited into a bank account in the U.S.

In some cases, payments can also be deposited directly into a bank account in the country where the retiree lives. This option is available only in countries that allow U.S. Social Security direct deposits, as per The Motley Fool. Retirees can check the SSA's official list of countries and territories that allow direct deposit payments.