Americans face higher daily costs as inflation may climb to 4.2% in May, straining consumer budgets nationwide

Americans could see higher costs of daily essentials, including milk, bread, meat, gasoline, rent and housing, utilities, healthcare, and insurance. Inflation has been rising for several months in a row, starting after tensions linked to the Iran war disrupted supply chains and fuel markets. The U.S. inflation report is expected to show that consumer prices rose again in May, which means everyday goods and services are becoming more expensive, as per the Labor Department estimate. US inflation is rising again, expected at 4.2% in May. (Pexel/Representative image) (Pexel)

Inflation rise May 2026 The Consumer Price Index (CPI) report will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Forecasters expect it to show that prices increased by about 0.5% in May, marking a fresh monthly rise in costs. On a yearly basis, inflation is expected to reach 4.2%, which would be the highest level since February and the fastest rise in more than three years. “Core inflation,” which removes food and energy prices because they change a lot, is expected to rise 0.3% in May and 2.9% over the year, showing steady pressure on basic costs, as per the forecasters.

Cost of living crisis USA In February, inflation was stable at 2.4%, but it started climbing quickly after that period. It increased to 3.3% in March and then rose again to 3.8% in April, showing a clear upward trend in prices, as per the CPI records. Higher fuel prices and supply chain problems are key reasons for the rising cost of goods, making production and transport more expensive, as per the analysis reported by USA Today.

Also read: NY Fed survey flags alarming financial trend among Americans despite ‘unchanged’ inflation outlook

US jobs and economy impact The U.S. economy is also facing mixed signals, where jobs are now being added again after earlier job losses, as per the labor market data. More than 100,000 jobs have been added each month for the past three months, showing a recovery in hiring. This job growth may make it harder for policymakers to decide when to cut interest rates because the economy is still active.

Inflation public opinion survey A national poll of 3,000 U.S. adults found that 80% of Americans think inflation above 3% is unacceptable, showing strong public frustration, as per the Verasight poll cited in the report by USA Today. The same poll showed 62% of people want inflation to stay at 2% or below, matching long-term economic goals. Ben Leff, Verasight CEO, says many people feel their wages are not rising fast enough to match the cost of living, creating financial stress and uncertainty about jobs and hours, as noted by USA Today report.

Federal Reserve inflation target The Federal Reserve aims for 2% inflation, but current levels are still higher than that target, meaning price stability has not been fully achieved. Even though 0% inflation may sound good, Frank Sorrentino, ConnectOne Bank CEO, says in the report by USA Today that it would slow down economic growth too much and is not realistic for a healthy economy.

Consumer confidence has dropped sharply, reaching 44.8 in May, the lowest level in more than 70 years of tracking, as per the University of Michigan survey. This means people feel very negative about the economy, with sentiment falling 10% in one month and 14.2% over the year.

More than half of people surveyed (57%) said rising prices are hurting their personal finances directly, notes Joanne Hsu, survey director. Lower-income households and people without college degrees are feeling the worst impact because they spend more on essentials like fuel and daily needs, as per the University of Michigan survey analysis, cited by USA Today.