BJ's Wholesale Club accident: Video shows aftermath of scary roof collapse at Ocean Township; watch

A video has surfaced showing the chaotic moments inside the BJ's Wholesale Club right after part of the roof collapsed .

A roof collapsed at a BJ's Wholesale Club warehouse in Ocean Township, Monmouth County, New Jersey , early Monday morning as flooding hit the tri-state area. At least three people are believed to be trapped, based on scanner audio, as police continue to respond.

Also Read: BJ's Wholesale Club roof collapse: 50-foot ceiling of Ocean Township warehouse falls amid floods; police issue update

What happened The collapse took place around 11:15am, according to Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden. About 20% of the building came down and 27 employees were inside at the time. All of them have been accounted for, Golden said, as per Pix11.

So far, no injuries have been reported and no victims have been found during search and rescue operations.

“Pretty substantial damage to the rear side of the building, but all hazards have been addressed,” Golden said.

Also Read: New Jersey floods: Scary videos show cars submerged in Ocean Avenue after Tri-State flooding; watch

Heavy flooding in the area The Monmouth County Sheriff's Office said the area is dealing with significant flooding. A flash flood warning is in effect until 3:15pm in Monmouth County, as per the National Weather Service.

Videos are are being circulated of vehicle submerged in water in Deal (Monmouth County).

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