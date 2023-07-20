Meghan Markle ‘furious’ with Princess Kate for blaming her for Prince Harry’s strained relationship with royals

A royal insider has claimed Meghan Markle is "furious" with Princess Kate. The Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales are apparently not on talking terms at present. A royal insider has claimed Meghan Markle is "furious" with Princess Kate (princeandprincessofwales/Instagram, AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

It is believed that King Charles is the only senior member of the Royal Family that is in touch with Harry and Meghan. A royal insider said that Kate is unhappy about Harry not being in contact with the Royal Family. She blames Meghan for the strained relationship, the insider said.

‘She blames Meghan for it almost entirely’

"Kate feels terrible that the royals and Harry are at this current impasse with so little contact between them,” the insider said. "She blames Meghan for it almost entirely and the longer it goes on the more it upsets and frustrates her".

This has left Meghan furious with Kate, the source said. They told Heat magazine: "Kate's let it be known to the Palace aides who still speak to the Sussexes that she thinks it's an extremely poor show the way Harry's being treated. But Meghan is furious and thinks Kate has no right getting involved in her marriage. She would never dream of interfering between her and William."

Meghan Markle ‘regrets’ not taking active role in Prince Harry’s memoir

Meanwhile, an insider has claimed that Meghan Markle is left with regrets over Prince Harry's autobiography. Harry released the bombshell book in January 2023, and even participated in various TV interviews to promote it. During its opening week, the book was reportedly a best-seller in the UK.

The memoir, however, comprises several allegations against senior members of the Royal Family. Prince Harry attacked Camilla, Princess Kate, as well as his brother Prince William in the book, ‘Spare’. Meghan now regrets not taking a more active role in the memoir, as per a source. Harry and Meghan were called "professional whiners" after the release.